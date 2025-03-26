GE Aerospace delivers first of 99 F404 engines to HAL for LCA Mk1A fighter jet

Read Full Article

New Delhi: After a delay of around two years, US giant GE Aerospace has delivered the first of 99 F404-IN20 engines to state-owned plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft Mk 1A fighter jet.

Announcing the delivery, GE Aerospace said: “We were excited to deliver the first of 99 F404-IN20 engines to our valued customer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft Mk 1A fight jet. It is an important milestone in our 40-year relationship with HAL and in our efforts to ensure a strong future for India’s military by developing next-generation fighters while enhancing the country’s defence manufacturing capabilities.”

“GE Aerospace has a strong history of military jet propulsion collaboration in India.”

“After collaborating with the Aeronautical Development Agency in the 1980s, GE Aerospace’s F404-IN20 engine was selected for the single-engine Tejas in 2004. This was an important breakthrough for both India and GE Aerospace, it added.

During Aero India 2025 in February, HAL CMD had said that the GE Aerospace promised to deliver a dozen engines this calendar year.

On numerous occasions, the Indian Air Force chief ACM AP Singh expressed unhappiness over the delays in the deliveries of the Tejas Mk1A fighter jet.

The HAL has to supply 83 LCA Mk1A to the IAF -- to fulfill a pressing shortfall in its strength of fighter squadrons. During the Aero Show this year in Bengaluru, ACM AP Singh had told the HAL officials that he had "no confidence" in the state-owned plane manufacturer.

