Amid choppy diplomatic relations, Canada to send naval delegation to India's mega naval exercise Milan 2024

The Indian Navy is organizing the multinational maritime exercise 'Milan 2024' off the Visakhapatnam coast from February 19, with 51 friendly foreign navies participating. The exercise will be held in two phases, including a harbor phase for exchanging expertise and a sea phase with warships and submarines

Amid tense diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Ottawa, the Canadian government will send a naval delegation headed by a commander for the multinational maritime exercise 'Milan 2024' to be held off the Visakhapatnam coast from February 19, wherein a total of 51 friendly foreign navies would be participating.

Speaking at the curtain raiser press conference, Indian Navy’s deputy chief Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti on Wednesday said: "Milan 2024 is a major endeavour by the Indian Navy to get together friendly foreign countries from across the globe to partner with us for maritime activity. This year in 2024, we are having Milan in Visakhapatnam, and 51 countries are participating in the event."

A total of 15 countries are sending their warships for the exercise. The French Navy is coming with a maritime patrol aircraft, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti added.

Milan 2024 To Be Held in 2 Phases

Eastern Naval Command Chief of Staff Officer (Operations) Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha said: “The 9-day mega maritime exercise will be held in two phases --- harbour and sea. The harbour phase will be conducted from February 19-23 and the participants will exchange expertise on subject matters. They will also witness the deep submergence rescue vehicle demonstration and also hold bilateral meetings."

"The sea phase will be held from February 24-27 in the Bay Bengal with the participation of 35 warships and submarines and 50 aircraft," Rear Admiral Jha added.

Russia to participate in Milan 2024

It must be noted that the mega wargame is taking place in the backdrop of a fractious geopolitical environment, including increasing security concerns in the Red Sea. Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti further said that the exercise would witness a series of events, including an international maritime exposition, a maritime technical exhibition, a city parade, and interaction with junior officers.

The nations which are participating for the first time include Canada, Eritrea, Fiji, Gabon, Germany, Iraq, Italy, Kuwait, Madagascar, Namibia, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Spain, Timor Leste and Yemen. Among the navies which are participating with the warships, include Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Seychelles, Maldives, Russia, and Korea among others.

'No message here against China'

In response to a query on China, Vice Admiral Sobti said: “There are 51 countries participating and among these 51 countries, each country has its own relationship with China. I want to make it clear that there is no message here against China.”

“Our message is that our challenges at sea, these we can face if we work together. And, so we want to give this platform to the countries so that they come, discuss how to participate and the challenges, and do sea exercises,” the deputy chief added.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will witness the exercise. 'Milan' exercise was started in 1995 with four navies at Port Blair. Visakhapatnam is hosting the exercise for the second time.