    Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army foils infiltration attempt in Poonch district, 1 terrorist gunned down

    Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army foils infiltration attempt in Poonch district, 1 terrorist gunned down AJR
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 9:24 AM IST

    In a recent incident along the Line of Control (LoC), the Indian army successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by a terrorist group in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. As a result of the encounter, the Indian army managed to eliminate one terrorist, yet retrieving the body from the scene remains pending.

    According to Jammu-based Public Relations Officer (Defence), Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, the situation unfolded as two individuals were detected moving across the LoC within the Degwar Terva region. In the subsequent exchange of gunfire, one terrorist was observed falling, while the other fled towards the Pintu Nala area.

    In the Degwar sector, vigilant Indian troops detected the presence of terrorists attempting to infiltrate under the cover of darkness. Swiftly responding to the threat, the army engaged the terrorists in an encounter. Lt Col Suneel Bartwal stated that an army ambush team made contact with the terrorists in the Garhi battalion vicinity around 2 am.

    In the midst of these events, authorities have sealed off the entire region and initiated a search operation.

    A parallel incident unfolded on Sunday, when the combined efforts of the Indian Army and Kupwara police thwarted an infiltration attempt within the Tangdhar Sector. The attempt took place in the Amrohi area of the Tanghdhar sector and resulted in the elimination of a terrorist.

    Responding to information about potential infiltration activities, the Indian Army and Kupwara Police jointly launched a cordon and search operation in the Dakhen-Amrohi region. A spokesperson from the Kupwara Police disclosed, "During the course of the search operation, the movement of terrorists attempting to infiltrate into our territory was detected. A confrontation occurred between the joint team and the terrorists, leading to the neutralization of one terrorist."

    Kashmir Zone Police corroborated the incident through a tweet on Sunday, announcing, "In a collaborative operation, the Army and Kupwara police successfully thwarted an infiltration endeavor, neutralizing a terrorist on the LoC in the Amrohi area of the Tangdhar Sector. The operation also resulted in the recovery of incriminating materials, weaponry, and ammunition."

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 9:24 AM IST
