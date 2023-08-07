Lok Sabha secretariat in spotlight: Will Rahul Gandhi make a comeback in Monsoon Session?

During this assembly, it is expected that the party will raise the issue of restoring Rahul Gandhi's status as a parliamentary member, buoyed by the recent Supreme Court judgment involving the 'Modi surname remark case'.

With the spotlight fixed on the Lok Sabha secretariat, anticipation builds for Monday's commencement of the process to reinstate Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party. This follows the recent order from the Supreme Court on Friday, which suspended his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

Officials within the Lok Sabha have confirmed that they will meticulously examine the authenticated copy of the Supreme Court's ruling and subsequently take the necessary steps. "Upon scrutinizing the order, the procedure typically unfolds in under half an hour. The secretariat already possesses the requisite templates for such notifications," an official said.

On Saturday, Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury revealed that a formal transmission of the Supreme Court's order, which suspended Rahul Gandhi's conviction by a Surat court, had been presented to the Lok Sabha secretariat. In July, the apex court had issued notifications to both the Gujarat government and the complainant, responding to an appeal from the Congress leader who challenged the Gujarat high court's ruling.

Nevertheless, the reinstatement process could potentially become protracted if the secretariat decides to solicit the opinion of the law ministry, a scenario reminiscent of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Md Faizal's situation earlier this year. In his case, the Lakshadweep MP obtained a conviction stay from the Kerala high court in January, but he endured an almost two-month wait before resuming his position in the Lok Sabha.

However, the likelihood of such a scenario appears slim. "This is an order from the Supreme Court," asserted a senior Lok Sabha official, preferring to remain unnamed.

On Monday, the floor leaders of the recently formed Opposition coalition, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), will convene at the office of Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. Their objective will be to formulate a strategy for the parliamentary proceedings. The scheduled meeting is set to take place at 10 am.

During both the INDIA and Congress gatherings, opposition leaders will delve into discussions regarding contingency plans if Rahul Gandhi's disqualification is not promptly reversed. Expressing this sentiment, Congress' Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore, stated, "We all anticipate that the Lok Sabha Speaker will make the appropriate decision as soon as possible."