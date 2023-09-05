Indian Army wants to buy 170 tracked ARVs for deployment at China, Pakistan borders

As per the RFI, these ARVs should have the capability to carry atleast 06 Persons (including Driver and Commander) and must have utility equipment to include crane, dozer, winches, general tools and special maintenance tools, ancillary equipment to undertake repair and recovery role.

The Indian Army has issued a request for information (RFI) to procure 170 tracked armoured recovery vehicles (ARVs) to be deployed in plain, semi-desert and high-altitude areas bordering Pakistan and China. These ARVs will be procured from Indian vendors, giving an impetus to the government’s ambitious “Make-in-India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” or self-reliant India in the defence sector.

For operational requirements, the RFI has sought to have adequate cross-country mobility and protection in the ARVs. The armoured recovery vehicle is a tracked platform that has the capability to provide repair and recovery cover during operations under hostile conditions.

As per the RFI, these ARVs should have the capability to carry at least six personnel (including driver and commander) and must have utility equipment including a crane, dozer, winches, general tools and special maintenance tools, ancillary equipment to undertake repair and recovery roles.

As far as weather conditions are concerned, these ARVs should operate day and night and in conditions such as snowy, rainy, dusty and sandy, commonly encountered in both terrains. In desert terrain, these vehicles should be able to sustain a minimum operating temperature of 0° to 5° Celsius and a maximum temperature of 40° to 45° Celsius.

While in high altitude and mountainous terrain, it must operate at a minimum operating temperature of (-) 20° to (-) 10° Celsius and the maximum must be at 40° Celsius. For engine capabilities, it should be of a diesel fuel-based engine or power-packed turbocharged system and must be capable of starting in sub-zero conditions.

The RFI further stated that the ARVs should have an operational life of at least 32 years with a maximum one overhaul or major repair intervention. It should be capable of being transported by existing in-service tank transporter vehicles of the Army, IAF transport aircraft and broad-gauge railway military bogey.

The vehicle will have one Remote Controlled Weapon Station (RCWS) with an in-service 12.7 mm anti-aircraft machine gun and smoke grenade launcher. It should also be capable of detecting chemical agents and nuclear radiations for protection of the crew.