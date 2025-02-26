Standing strong: How the Indian Army prepared to counter Pakistan Post-Pulwama and Balakot

After the Pulwama attack, the Indian Army executed a strategic military buildup, reinforcing borders, mobilizing troops, and enhancing combat readiness post-Balakot. A unified tri-service response and diplomatic maneuvers ensured India’s preparedness while preventing escalation into full-scale war.

New Delhi: Following the Pulwama terror attack on 14 February 2019 and the subsequent Balakot air strikes, India stood on the brink of a potentially devastating conflict with Pakistan.

The region and the world had its eyes on India, watching nervously as tensions flared between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Behind the scenes, the Indian Army had made extensive preparations to deal with the fallout. Their approach reflected a strategic shift in India's response to cross-border provocations.

A show of readiness along the border

Soon after the Pulwama terror attack, which left 40 Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel dead, the Indian Army ramped up its operational readiness along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB).



Troops were swiftly moved to forward areas, supported by additional infantry battalions. Artillery regiments and Mechanized Infantry units, including T-90 tank regiments, were mobilized from across India, particularly in the Kargil sector, to achieve a preponderance of firepower.



The Army also inducted specialized equipment and extreme cold climate clothing for high-altitude warfare, highlighting its readiness for a prolonged engagement.



Engineer units were inducted to bolster infrastructure, and logistics plans were fine-tuned to sustain operations in challenging terrain.



Notably, air defence systems were activated to the highest alert level, to ensure protection against aerial threats. The message was clear: India was ready, should Pakistan choose to escalate.

A Unified Military Strategy

India's armed forces operated under a visibly integrated tri-service strategy. The Indian Air Force (IAF), which had already conducted the Balakot air strikes targeting terror infrastructure deep within Pakistan, was prepared for additional aerial operations.



Artillery units along the LoC maintained continuous pressure, ensuring no infiltration routes remained unchecked. The IAF's Operation Bandar reflected the high-level coordination behind the strikes.



Meanwhile, the Indian Navy proactively deployed its assets to signal readiness for any maritime expansion of the conflict. The Army's coordination with the Air Force and Navy ensured comprehensive preparedness across all operational domains.

Leadership and Strategic Messaging

During these critical weeks, then Army Chief General Bipin Rawat became the face of India's military posture. General Rawat emphasized that the Army was ready not only to defend India's borders but also to take the battle into enemy territory if required. His public statements conveyed confidence and caution, reinforcing India's preparedness to respond decisively if provoked.

Operation Zafran: Prepared for All Scenarios

The Indian Army had reportedly also launched Operation Zafran, a top-secret readiness plan aimed at dealing with any conventional escalation from Pakistan following the Balakot strikes. The operation included forward mobilization of forces, increased reconnaissance, and enhanced surveillance along the LoC, ensuring that India retained a tactical advantage.



The Army also finalized contracts to procure ammunition worth Rs 11,000 crore, with 95% of the total order received. It also secured 33 contracts worth Rs 7,000 crore for procuring critical armaments, further enhancing its combat readiness.



The combination of combat-ready troops, strategic procurement, and high-level coordination were all clear signals of India's preparedness for all scenarios, including conventional warfare.

Infrastructure and Long-Term Preparednes

The Army undertook significant infrastructure upgrades, including the rapid construction of bunkers, reinforcement of forward posts, and enhancement of logistical supply chains.



These preparations ensured the Army could sustain prolonged deployments if tensions escalated into a larger conflict. Engineer units played a critical role in enabling mobility in difficult terrain, supporting troop movements and equipment deployment.

The Timeline That Shaped the Crisis

February 14, 2019: The Pulwama attack triggers one of India's most severe security crises in recent memory.

February 26, 2019: The IAF, under Operation Bandar, conducts air strikes in Balakot, breaching Pakistan's airspace to target terror infrastructure.

Following Days: The Indian Army intensifies patrolling along the LoC, backed by aerial reconnaissance, deployment of Strike Corps elements, and monitoring of Pakistani troop movements. Air defence systems remain on high alert, and mechanized forces are positioned close to the border.

This swift and calibrated response prevented Pakistan from dictating the escalation ladder, marking a significant evolution in India's strategic posture.

Diplomacy in the Background, Strategy in the Forefront

While Indian forces stood alert, diplomatic maneuvres worked quietly in the background. International observers noted a shift in the United States' crisis posture, adopting a more neutral stance that effectively signalled tacit approval of India's right to act in self-defence. This change provided India with strategic space to conduct the Balakot strikes without the immediate threat of international censure.

The period also demonstrated a higher threshold for risk acceptance by both India and Pakistan.

However, it was India's calculated military build-up, combined with effective backchannel communications, that ensured the standoff did not spiral out of control.

