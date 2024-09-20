Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tirupati laddu controversy: Mahakal Ujjain to Hanumangarhi, 7 famous temple prasads in India

    The recent controversy surrounding Tirupati Balaji temple’s laddu prasad has stirred emotions across India, with devotees expressing deep concerns over reports of animal fat being detected in the offerings. While the Tirupati laddu is renowned worldwide, this incident has cast a shadow over its legacy. However, beyond Tirupati, many temples across India are known for their sacred prasads, each with its own unique history and significance.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 4:11 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 4:11 PM IST

    1. Mahakal's laddu prasad – Ujjain:

    The laddu prasad of the Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, is not only a divine offering but also holds a high food standard. Made from gram flour, pure ghee, sugar, and dry fruits, it is a sought-after prasad among devotees. Impressively, this laddu prasad has been awarded a five-star rating by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), further boosting its popularity.

    article_image2

    2. Hanumangarhi laddu – Ayodhya:

    Ayodhya's famous Hanumangarhi temple laddu prasad has gained immense recognition, especially after receiving the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag. This GI-tagged prasad is made from gram flour, ghee, and dry fruits, and is distributed to thousands of devotees every day. Its GI status highlights the prasad's unique identity and quality, adding to the temple’s spiritual and cultural significance.

    article_image3

    3. Shrinathji temple's Mathari – Nathdwara:

    The temple of Lord Shrinathji located in Nathdwara, Rajasthan is dedicated to Shri Krishna. The prasad here is also world famous, which is called Mathari. You will not find such prasad in any other temple. Wheat flour, spices and sugar are used in making it.

    article_image4

    4. Baidyanath temple's Peda – Jharkhand:

    The famous peda from Baidyanath Temple, another of the 12 Jyotirlingas located in Jharkhand, has achieved international acclaim. In 2022, the prasad was exported to Bahrain, where it underwent stringent quality checks, earning praise for its exceptional quality. Since then, the Baidyanath peda has been exported to several countries, reflecting its global appeal.

    article_image5

    5. Mathura Peda – Banke Bihari temple

    Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, is known for its delectable peda prasad, especially at the Banke Bihari Temple. The rich history of Mathura peda dates back to the 18th century, and it is believed that this sweet was a favorite of Lord Krishna during his childhood. Today, the Mathura peda continues to attract devotees and visitors from all over the world.

    article_image6

    6. Jagannath's Mahaprasad – Puri:

    Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, is famous for its "Mahaprasad," particularly the rice offering known as "Jagannath's Bhat." A unique aspect of this prasad is its sacredness; devotees from across the world yearn to receive it. It is said that Jagannath’s Bhat has a divine touch, making it a cherished prasad among devotees.

    article_image7

    7. Tripureshwari temple's Matabari Pera – Tripura:

    Tripureshwari Temple in Tripura offers a special prasad known as "Matabari Pera," made from milk, sugar, and dry fruits. Like the Hanumangarhi laddu, this prasad has also received the GI tag, highlighting its uniqueness. Interestingly, devotees can order this prasad online, making it accessible to worshippers worldwide.

