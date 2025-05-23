Reliance Defence and Rheinmetall AG have partnered to produce ammunition and explosives in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, boosting India's defence sector and supporting the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.

New Delhi: Anil Ambani-led Reliance Defence has collaborated with Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall AG for strategic ammunition production from a new facility to be set up at Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.

As part of the partnership, Reliance Defence will supply explosives and propellants for medium and large caliber ammunition to Rheinmetall AG.

The Reliance manufacturing facility will produce up to 200,000 artillery shells, 10,000 tons of explosives and 2,000 tons of propellants from the new facility.

This was the third major tie up for Reliance Defence after having its successful strategic alliances with Dassault Aviation and the Thales Group of France.

The strategic collaboration between two companies will strengthen India’s defence manufacturing capabilities aligning with the Government of India’s flagship ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.

The cooperation gives Rheinmetall further access to important raw materials and secures not only its supply chains, also in the interests of its customers, but also creates further growth opportunities.

In India, “the new Reliance state-of-the-art facility will make a significant contribution to supplying the country's armed forces. At the same time, it will play an important role in realizing the Indian government's vision of achieving defence exports worth USD 5 billion and an economic power of USD 5 trillion,” an official from Rheinmetall AG said.

“We are delighted to partner with Rheinmetall AG, a global major in Defence Industry and a visionary leader like Armin Papperger. This is a transformational moment for the Indian Defence sector and for Reliance Infrastructure’s subsidiary Reliance Defence,” Anil Ambani, founder of the Reliance Group said.

Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG emphasized that “this Strategic Partnership of Rheinmetall with Reliance Defence led by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group illustrates our strong commitment to partner with India under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi”.

Reliance Defence Ltd recently announced plans to set up an integrated project for the manufacturing of explosives, ammunition and small arms under the Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC).

Being built in the Watad industrial area in Ratnagiri of Maharashtra, the DADC, once completed, will be the largest green-field project in the defence sector ever developed by any private company in India.