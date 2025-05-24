A new Indian Defence Research Wing report revealed Pakistan Air Force suffered $3.35 billion in losses during Operation Sindoor. The Chakra Dialogues Foundation details aerial, ground, and infrastructure damages in a high-confidence assessment.

A new report from the Indian Defence Research Wing (IDRW), released in partnership with the Chakra Dialogues Foundation (CDF), has revealed the severe strategic and financial damage suffered by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during Operation Sindoor conducted in April-May.

According to the IDRW-cited analysis, the total cost of damages inflicted on the PAF amounts to a staggering $3.35732 billion, making it one of the most damaging aerial campaigns in South Asia’s modern military history.

The report, spearheaded by CDF founder and decorated Indian Air Force veteran Wing Commander Satyam Kushwaha (Retd), is based on high-confidence intelligence gathered from ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) data, satellite imagery, electronic warfare intercepts, and cross-verified media and tender records.

Major aerial losses confirmed

The first section of the IDRW-quoted report highlights direct aerial combat losses, totaling over $524.72 million, caused by air-to-air strikes and missile engagements. Confirmed losses include:

F-16 Block 52D fighter jets: 4 units lost, costing $349.52 million

Saab 2000 Erieye AEW&C: 1 unit lost, costing $93 million

IL-78 refueling tanker: 1 unit lost, costing $35 million

CM-400AKG missiles: 2 units lost, worth $3.2 million

Shaheen-class missiles: 2 units lost, worth $8 million

Bayraktar TB2 UCAVs: 6 units lost, totaling $36 million

The report also says that four Pakistani fighter jets were downed in air-to-air combat, underlining India’s air dominance during the operation.

Broader impact beyond equipment losses

As reported by IDRW, the destruction of critical platforms like the F-16s and AEW&C systems not only cripples Pakistan’s immediate aerial combat readiness but also exposes deep strategic weaknesses in the PAF’s planning and sustainability. The loss of the IL-78 refueling aircraft, the report explains, severely limits the PAF’s long-range operational ability.

CDF’s analysis also links the success of Indian strikes to India’s evolving counter-strategy, showcasing the effectiveness of advanced sensors, missiles, and precision strike platforms. The elimination of UCAVs and guided missiles reflects a sophisticated targeting capability, the IDRW notes.

Statement from CDF founder

In a statement published by the Indian Defence Research Wing, Satyam Kushwaha remarked, "Operation Sindoor demonstrates the evolving nature of aerial warfare and the critical need for robust intelligence and strategic planning. At CDF, we aim to offer insights that help shape effective defence policies."

More findings coming soon

The current IDRW report only covers direct aerial losses. Upcoming sections, expected to be released by CDF in the following weeks, will detail ground asset destruction, infrastructure damage, and personnel losses, all of which contribute to the overall $3.35732 billion loss suffered by the PAF.

According to IDRW, the detailed cost breakdown will provide a holistic assessment of the PAF’s setbacks and India’s growing deterrence capabilities.

Role of CDF and strategic value

IDRW also praises the Chakra Dialogues Foundation for its independent, evidence-driven assessments, stating that its work is becoming increasingly vital amid rising tensions in the region. Under Kushwaha’s leadership, CDF is helping bridge gaps between strategic research, defence preparedness, and policy decision-making.

As noted in the IDRW report, this operation not only marks a major military success for India but also sets a benchmark for intelligence-led warfare and regional air superiority.