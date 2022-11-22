Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army goes shopping for 180 canister-launched anti-armour loiter munition systems

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 8:59 PM IST

    Aiming to keep pace with emerging battlefield requirements, the Indian Army has issued two requests for proposals (RFPs) for the procurement of 180 canister-launched anti-armour loiter munition (CALM) systems with accessories and 9 integrated drone detection and interdiction system (improved version).

    Canister-launched anti-armour loiter munition

    The indigenously-developed smart loiter munition systems can be deployed with their mechanised formations to neutralize enemy armoured elements. It should have a beyond-the-visual range or stand-off range of up to 15 km. It should have an indigenous content of 60 per cent. The loiter munitions must have 45 Ground Control Systems with antenna systems, 14 indoor simulators, and 14 training loiter munitions with an inert warhead. 

    The shelf-life service of the deliverables should be at least 10 years for loiter munitions in storage conditions, at least 15 years for the ground control system and at least 15 years for Simulator. 

    'The deliverables supplied (quantity 180 Loiter Munitions with HEAT warhead) are to be preserved for 10 years post Joint Receipt Inspection. There should be a warranty of 36 months for deliverables supplied,' the RFP said. The CALM is envisioned to be employed in the plains and deserts along the western borders and in high-altitude areas up to 16,500 feet along the northern borders

    What are loiter munitions?

    It is a mix of a surface-to-surface missile and a drone. Like missiles, loiter munitions also carry warheads and onboard surveillance equipment. It is launched like a drone and stays in the air for a longer time, surveying a designated area and seeking targets. 

    After identification of the targets, it locks on and acts as a missile to destroy them. It can be recovered if the mission is aborted. It is smaller in size, cheaper in price and lesser complex than combat or armed drones.  

