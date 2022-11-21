World's largest warship is in European waters

Silent Wolverine gave NATO allies a chance to see the USS Gerald R Ford in action and familiarise themselves with its systems while working alongside a multinational carrier strike group.

The world's largest warship and the most technologically-advanced aircraft carrier in the United States Navy fleet, USS Gerald R Ford, is in European waters on its maiden deployment. During its deployment, the USS Gerald R Ford took part in Exercise Silent Wolverine off the coast of Portugal, involving 11 ships from six NATO Allies.

The maritime drills saw the aircraft carrier launching and recovering combat, surveillance and electronic warfare aircraft and helicopters alongside naval ships from Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Denmark and France.

The USS Gerald R Ford, the first in a new class of supercarriers, launched aircraft using electromagnetic catapults compared to steam-powered systems used earlier. This new system requires fewer sailors to operate, and its power levels can be calibrated for a specific aircraft type. This results in less wear and tear and lower long-term maintenance costs.

According to NATO officials, Silent Wolverine gave NATO allies a chance to see the USS Gerald R Ford in action and familiarise themselves with its systems while working alongside a multinational carrier strike group.

US Navy Captain Paul Lanzilotta, Commanding Officer of USS Gerald R Ford, said the USS Gerald R Ford is the first nuclear-powered warship to be developed from scratch in almost 40 years after the Nimitz class. 'Ford brings new technologies to the table, of which the most prominent one is the electromagnetic aircraft launch system and the advanced arresting gear,' he said.

He further said, 'We can shoot aircraft at a wider range, in terms of aircraft weight. So as aircraft evolve in the coming years, and we anticipate using more unmanned vehicles, those might be lighter than the large fighters, strike fighters we are shooting right now. We anticipate less stress on those aircraft, and fewer lifetime costs on the aircraft, too. So a whole host of benefits.'

