Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Silent Wolverine gave NATO allies a chance to see the USS Gerald R Ford in action and familiarise themselves with its systems while working alongside a multinational carrier strike group.

    Nov 21, 2022, 8:25 PM IST

    The world's largest warship and the most technologically-advanced aircraft carrier in the United States Navy fleet, USS Gerald R Ford, is in European waters on its maiden deployment. During its deployment, the USS Gerald R Ford took part in Exercise Silent Wolverine off the coast of Portugal, involving 11 ships from six NATO Allies. 

    The maritime drills saw the aircraft carrier launching and recovering combat, surveillance and electronic warfare aircraft and helicopters alongside naval ships from Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Denmark and France. 

    Also Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    The USS Gerald R Ford, the first in a new class of supercarriers, launched aircraft using electromagnetic catapults compared to steam-powered systems used earlier. This new system requires fewer sailors to operate, and its power levels can be calibrated for a specific aircraft type. This results in less wear and tear and lower long-term maintenance costs.

    According to NATO officials, Silent Wolverine gave NATO allies a chance to see the USS Gerald R Ford in action and familiarise themselves with its systems while working alongside a multinational carrier strike group.

    US Navy Captain Paul Lanzilotta, Commanding Officer of USS Gerald R Ford, said the USS Gerald R Ford is the first nuclear-powered warship to be developed from scratch in almost 40 years after the Nimitz class. 'Ford brings new technologies to the table, of which the most prominent one is the electromagnetic aircraft launch system and the advanced arresting gear,' he said.

    He further said, 'We can shoot aircraft at a wider range, in terms of aircraft weight. So as aircraft evolve in the coming years, and we anticipate using more unmanned vehicles, those might be lighter than the large fighters, strike fighters we are shooting right now. We anticipate less stress on those aircraft, and fewer lifetime costs on the aircraft, too. So a whole host of benefits.'

    Also Watch: India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Courtesy: NATO

    Recent Videos

    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Top Stories

    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign
    Lifestyle

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt
    India News

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)
    Top Stories

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Must See

    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters
    Defence

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up
    India News

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi
    India News

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi