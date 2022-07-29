IAF plans to phase out remaining four MiG-21 squadrons by 2025?

According to reports, the plan to phase out the remaining four MiG-21 squadrons is part of the IAF's modernisation drive and it not related to the accident of a MiG-21 in Rajasthan's Barmer last night.

A day after a MiG-21 crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer, reports suggested the Indian Air Force has chalked a timeline of three years to phase out the remaining four fighter squadrons, with one likely to retire from service in September. According to sources close to PTI, the IAF also intends to phase out the three MiG-29 squadrons in the next five years.

However, sources added that the plan to phase out the Soviet-origin aircraft fleet is part of the force's modernisation drive and unrelated to the accident that occurred on Thursday night.

Wing Commander M Rana and Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal, the two pilots of the jet, were killed in the crash that again put the spotlight on the ageing fleet.

According to persons aware of the situation, all four MiG-21 squadrons are expected to retire by 2025. The Srinagar-based No 51 squadron will be number-plated on September 30. The number plating refers to the retirement of a squadron comprising 17-20 aircraft.

The squadron, also known as "Swordarms," was part of the famous Operation Safed Sagar during the India-Pakistan Kargil War of 1999 and to repulse Islamabad's retaliatory operation on February 27, 2019, a day after New Delhi's Balakot air strike inside the neighbouring country.

The No. 51 Squadron's Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who downed an enemy aircraft during the aerial battle, was later given the Vir Chakra honour by then-President Ram Nath Kovind. Varthaman is now a Group Captain.

Currently, the IAF has around 70 MiG-21 aircraft and 50 MiG-29 variants. In the following five years, the IAF is likely to begin the process of retiring the fleet of MiG-29 aircraft. The IAF relied heavily on MiG-21s for a very long time. The plane, however, has recently had an appalling safety record.

In 1963, the IAF received its first fleet of the MiG version, and over the ensuing decades, India acquired approximately 700 MiG variations. In February of last year, the defence ministry signed a Rs 48,000 crore agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to purchase 83 Tejas fighter aircraft to assist the IAF in replacing its ageing fighter fleet.

The IAF is also purchasing 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA). Forty-two defence personnel have died in incidents involving aeroplanes and helicopters of the three services in the previous five years, stated Ajay Bhat, Minister of State for Defence, in March when speaking in the Rajya Sabha. In the past five years, there have been 45 air mishaps, of which 29 involved IAF platforms.

