MiG-21 trainer aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer

A MiG-21 trainer aircraft crashed in Baytoo in Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday night. The fate of the pilots is not known yet.

Local authorities said that villagers heard a loud explosion at around 9 pm and they informed authorities about it.

Videos doing the rounds on social media showed the aircraft wreckage on fire. The wreckage is reportedly spread over a radius of 0.5 km.

An official Indian Air Force statement is awaited.

More details awaited