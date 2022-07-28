Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MiG-21 trainer aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer

    A MiG-21 trainer aircraft crashed in Baytoo in Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday night. 

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Baytoo, First Published Jul 28, 2022, 10:19 PM IST

    A MiG-21 trainer aircraft crashed in Baytoo in Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday night. The fate of the pilots is not known yet.

    Local authorities said that villagers heard a loud explosion at around 9 pm and they informed authorities about it. 

    Videos doing the rounds on social media showed the aircraft wreckage on fire. The wreckage is reportedly spread over a radius of 0.5 km. 

    An official Indian Air Force statement is awaited.

    More details awaited

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
