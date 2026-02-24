Indian Army and US have launched the 16th edition of Vajra Prahar in Himachal. With 45 Indian and 12 US Green Berets, the drill runs till March 16, focusing on mountain warfare, joint planning and tactical drills.

New Delhi: The special forces of India and the United States will begin their 16th edition of joint exercise Vajra Prahar from February 24 at the Special Forces Training School, Bakloh in Himachal Pradesh.

The Indian Army contingent, represented by Special Forces units, comprises 45 personnel, while the United States will be represented by 12 personnel from the Green Berets of the US Special Forces.

US Army contingent arrives

An Indian Army official said that the US Army contingent has arrived in India to participate in the Joint Special Forces Exercise.

The exercise which will conclude on March 16, aimed at promoting military cooperation between the two countries through enhanced interoperability, jointness and mutual exchange of special operations tactics.

The previous edition of the exercise was held at the Orchard Combat Training Centre in Idaho, USA in November 2024.

“The exercise is designed to strengthen combined capabilities for conducting joint Special Forces operations in mountainous terrain.”

The official also stated that the training will focus on a high degree of physical conditioning, joint mission planning and the execution of joint tactical drills.

“Participating troops will share best practices and operational experiences in areas such as joint mission planning and special operations tactics, techniques and procedures.”

“The exercise is expected to further deepen interoperability, mutual trust and professional camaraderie between the Special Forces of both nations, reinforcing the growing defence partnership between India and the United States.”