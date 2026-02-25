Indian Army held Exercise Agni Varsha in Rajasthan’s desert, showcasing integrated combat readiness. The drill featured coordinated mechanized forces, precision strikes, and network-enabled command in a realistic battlefield scenario.

Reaffirming its operational preparedness and integrated combat capabilities in the desert sector, the Indian Army on Tuesday conducted Exercise Agni Varsha at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan.

The large-scale integrated fire and manoeuvre exercise demonstrated the coordinated employment of combined arms, precision long-range fires, and network-enabled command and control in a realistic battlefield environment, an Indian Army official said.

Conducted in Thar desert of Rajasthan, a day-long exercise validated the seamless integration of mechanized forces across multiple domains, highlighting speed, accuracy, and synchronization in combat execution.

“Foreign defence journalists from 25 countries witnessed the drills, gaining first-hand exposure to the Army’s evolving war-fighting capabilities.”

The exercise featured a wide array of contemporary battlefield technologies, including unmanned aerial systems, counter-drone solutions, precision-strike rockets, modern artillery platforms, and networked surveillance assets.

The Integrated Manoeuvre Force brought together T-90 main battle tanks, infantry combat vehicles, K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzers, Sharang and Bofors artillery systems, rocket platforms, the indigenous HAL Dhruv Weapon System Integrated helicopters, and AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, alongside a range of surveillance and strike drones.

The validation exercise underscored the Army’s continued emphasis on technology infusion, indigenization and capability development, the release said.

It also reaffirmed the force’s readiness to undertake swift, coordinated and decisive operations aligned with national security objectives, particularly in the challenging terrain of the desert theatre.