IAF MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer, pilot Wing Commander Harshit Sinha dead

An Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed on Friday night at around 8:30 PM during a training sortie. The fighter aircraft crashed in Jaisalmer. Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said the aircraft crashed in the Desert National Park area under the Sam police station of Jaisalmer. The IAF later confirmed that the pilot, Wing Commander Harshit Sinha had lost his life in the crash.

In a post on Twitter, the IAF mourned the demise of the officer and offered its condolences to the bereaved family.

"The plane crashed in the sand dunes near Sudasari. We have spotted the debris," SHO Sam police station Dalpat Singh said.

Fifth MiG to crash in 2021

This is the fifth MiG-21 crash this year. This is the fifth accident this year involving the Russian-origin MiG-21. On August 25, IAF’s MIG-21 Bison aircraft crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer. The pilot ejected safely and no casualties were reported.

In May, an IAF pilot was killed in a MIG-21 aircraft crash in Punjab’s Moga. Another crash happened in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on March 17 claimed the life of Group Captain Ashish Gupta. On January 6, an aircraft crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan during a training sortie. The pilot managed to eject safely.

Currently, the Indian Air Force operates 4 squadrons of MIG-21 Bison fighter jets. Each squadron consists of 16-18 aircraft. In the next three to three-four years, these aircraft will be phased out.