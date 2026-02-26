Lt Gen Rajesh Pushkar revealed Operation Sindoor is ongoing, calling the initial phase a 'small sample' that brought Pakistan to its knees. He warned preparations for 'Operation Sindoor 2' are extensive and will cause significant damage to the enemy.

Operation Sindoor delivered a strong message to Pakistan within days, Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, GOC of Kharga Corps (two Corps), said, asserting that the Operation is "still ongoing."

"We gave Pakistan a very small sample in the operation. In just four days, they were brought to their knees and called our DGMO and asked to stop this war... This was a very small example, and its purpose was training," the Lieutenant General Pushkar told mediapersons here on Monday. He further asserted that the mission is still active. "Operation Sindoor is ongoing... The preparations for Operation Sindoor 2 are quite extensive. I cannot tell you right now how this operation will unfold because it will depend on how much damage we want to cause to the enemy. Whether it is damage of any kind, be it on land, sea, or air, we are always ready to carry it out," he added.

Following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Indian military carried out precise strikes on nine major terror launchpads operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

India Will Not Be Deterred by 'Nuclear Bluff': Lt Gen Katiyar

Meanwhile, on Thursday, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Command, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, declared that India will no longer be deterred by Pakistan's "nuclear bluff", adding that India's response will be harsher and stronger than what was witnessed last time.

Response Will Be 'Harsher Than Before'

Speaking at a specialised investiture ceremony in Pathankot, the General made it clear that the Indian Army's tactical mindset has shifted from retaliatory strikes to achieving "decisive victory on the ground," highlighting the Western Command's success in "Operation Sindoor." "In Operation Sindoor, we attacked all their (Pakistan) terrorist bases...After that, they retaliated, and in response, we destroyed their military bases and air bases. They then demanded a ceasefire, and not just directly from us, but also from other countries, asking for a ceasefire with India. They cannot fight us...The response will be stronger than what we have done in Operation Sindoor...But we are very sure that we have to respond harsher than we did last time," he said.

"This operational demonstration is not just a celebration of our victory in Operation Sindoor; it is a display of preparation. The danger is not yet averted, and this time the enemy will face a blow even harder than before," he added.

Aiming for Decisive Victory

Addressing the recurring threats of nuclear escalation from across the border, Lt Gen Katiyar dismissed them as a "bluff" born out of weakness. "He (Shehbaz Sharif) wants to prevent us from taking any strong action... It's a kind of bluff he's doing, which we have to call out. We will not be deterred by his nuclear bluff," the General stated firmly.

The General warned that while India seeks peace, the military leadership in Pakistan thrives on conflict to maintain its own relevance. He cautioned that the danger has not averted and that the next blow will be "harder than before." "This time it will not be limited to destroying terrorist bases or airbases," he said. "The victory will be such that they will have to kneel and accept defeat before the world."

Focus on Self-Reliance and Soldier's Spirit

The ceremony served as a tribute to the units that excelled during the past year, specifically those involved in "Operation Sindoor"- a mission the General described as a lesson to the neighbour for its "misadventures."

Lt Gen Katiyar highlighted technological self-reliance, especially in drone production and integration, and emphasised the importance of continuous training for soldiers. While highlighting 100% equipment readiness and drone integration, Lt Gen Katiyar emphasised that the Indian Jawan remains the most important factor. He invoked the ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, stating that the Indian spirit, like the legendary Maratha ruler's sword, does not bend before anyone. (ANI)

