IAF fighter aircraft Jaguar crashes in Gujarat; 1 pilot dead

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, Indian Air Force’s fighter aircraft Jaguar crashed on Wednesday near Jamnagar in Gujarat, in which a trainee pilot sustained a fatal injury. Confirming the crash, Indian Air Force PRO Wing Commander Jaideep said: “The aircraft was on a routine training sortie.” Another pilot, who sustained injuries, was taken to the hospital, wherein he is undergoing medical treatment.

As per the reports, the aircraft turned into pieces and the debris could be seen burning in a video that emerged from the site after the crash.

Jamnagar SP Premsukh Delu said: “Police and firefighters were rushed to the crash site to locate the missing pilot.”

A court of inquiry has been set up to ascertain the cause of the crash.

The police official said: “We received information about the crash at around 9:50 pm, after which a team rushed to the site.”

It must be noted that weeks back, another Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed near Panchkula in Haryana after the jet experienced technical glitches. The pilot managed to eject safely and also got the fighter crashed in an open area.

Inducted in 1979, the Jaguars have been a cornerstone of India’s defence capabilities but has also faced challenges related to ageing systems and operational risks.

What are the features of SEPECAT Jaguar?

The SEPECAT Jaguar, also known as “Shamsher” in the force, is an Anglo-French supersonic attack aircraft. It has been designed for deep penetration strikes and low-altitude operations. It should also be noted that on the same day in 2014, the same fighter – Jaguar crashed near Sonamarg in Kashmir, in which two pilots were killed.

