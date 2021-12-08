  • Facebook
    'General Bipin Rawat's legacy will be carried on and strengthened'

    General Bipin Rawat, who was India's first Chief of Defence Staff, was a visionary who initiated far-reaching reforms in the Indian military's higher defence organisation, the Army chief said. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 7:32 PM IST
    The Indian Army on Wednesday mourned the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Army Chief General MM Naravane, on behalf of the entire force, expressed his condolence over the untimely demise of General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other military personnel.

    In the statement, the Army chief noted that General Bipin Rawat, who was India's first Chief of Defence Staff, was a visionary who initiated far-reaching reforms in the Indian military's higher defence organisation. 

    Stating that General Rawat's legacy will be carried on and strengthened by successive generations, General Naravane recollected how General Rawat was instrumental in creating the foundation of India's joint theatre commands and providing thrust to the enhanced indigenisation of military equipment.

    The Army chief also remembered how Madhulika Rawat, who was president of the Defence Wives Welfare Association and the former president of the Army Wives Welfare Association, was an epitome of grace. General Naravane also saluted the 11 deceased military personnel who were accompanying the CDS on their way to Wellington. He stated that the personnel had performed their duties as per the best traditions of the armed forces.

    In a separate post on micro-blogging site Twitter, the Indian Army said that the dynamic and inspiring leadership of General Rawat shall remain eternally etched in our memories. The Indian armed forces will forever remain indebted to his invaluable contributions, the post said.

    Stating the Indian armed forces will forever remain indebted to General Rawat's invaluable contributions, Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said that the dynamic and inspiring leadership of shall remain eternally etched in the memory of all personnel of the force.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 7:39 PM IST
