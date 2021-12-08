  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IAF helicopter crash: PM Modi, President Kovind condole CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's death

    The mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife along with other Armed Forces personnel killed in the chopper crash is expected to arrive in Delhi by evening tomorrow.

    IAF helicopter crash: PM Modi, President Kovind condole CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's death-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 6:52 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind extends condolences on the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat after the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed that 13 of the 14 on board were killed in the helicopter crash near Coonoor in the nearby hilly Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

    Expressing anguish over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “I am deeply anguished by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families.”

    “As India’s first CDS, Gen Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to our armed forces including defence reforms. He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service,” PM Modi said.

    A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply, he added.

    President Kovind too extended condolences on the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat.

    Here are condolences pouring in for India’s most decorated armed forces general.

    Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today. Around noon today, an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of 4 members carrying the CDS and 9 other passengers met with a tragic accident near Coonoor, TN, IAF said in a statement.

    Meanwhile, Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington, the statement added.

    The mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife along with other Armed Forces personnel killed in the chopper crash is expected to arrive in Delhi by evening tomorrow. 

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 7:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi to chair Cabinet Committee on Security meeting at 6.30 pm today-dnm

    PM Modi to chair Cabinet Committee on Security meeting at 6.30 pm today

    BREAKING India loses one of its most decorated defence officers; CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash in TN-dnm

    BREAKING: India loses one of its most decorated officers; CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash in TN

    Farmers accept Centre's proposal; may end protest on Thursday noon

    Farmers accept Centre's proposal; may end protest on Thursday noon

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: 13 out of 14 confirmed dead; DNA testing to reveal identities-dnm

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: 13 out of 14 confirmed dead; DNA testing to reveal identities

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Leaders across party lines express grief over accident-dnm

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Leaders across party lines express grief over accident

    Recent Stories

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez a GOLD DIGGER? Read Kamaal R Khan tweets RCB

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez a ‘GOLD DIGGER’? Here's what Kamaal R Khan has to say (Read)

    Exclusive Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif would secretly meet at a common friend place drb

    Exclusive: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif would secretly meet at a common friend’s place

    PM Modi to chair Cabinet Committee on Security meeting at 6.30 pm today-dnm

    PM Modi to chair Cabinet Committee on Security meeting at 6.30 pm today

    EXCLUSIVE Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Localites at Clarks Amer hotel, Jaipur irritated SCJ

    [EXCLUSIVE] Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Localites at Clarks Amer hotel, Jaipur irritated

    BREAKING India loses one of its most decorated defence officers; CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash in TN-dnm

    BREAKING: India loses one of its most decorated officers; CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash in TN

    Recent Videos

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: FC Goa's Juan Ferrando on win vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "I'm still thinking of the last three games, how we improve from it" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - SC East Bengal's Jose Manuel Diaz on loss against FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4

    Video Icon
    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for 150 billion dollars over Myanmar hate speech

    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar hate speech

    Video Icon