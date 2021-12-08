IAF helicopter crash: PM Modi, President Kovind condole CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's death

The mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife along with other Armed Forces personnel killed in the chopper crash is expected to arrive in Delhi by evening tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind extends condolences on the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat after the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed that 13 of the 14 on board were killed in the helicopter crash near Coonoor in the nearby hilly Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Expressing anguish over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “I am deeply anguished by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families.”

“As India’s first CDS, Gen Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to our armed forces including defence reforms. He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service,” PM Modi said.

A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply, he added.

President Kovind too extended condolences on the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat.

Here are condolences pouring in for India’s most decorated armed forces general.

Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today. Around noon today, an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of 4 members carrying the CDS and 9 other passengers met with a tragic accident near Coonoor, TN, IAF said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington, the statement added.

The mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife along with other Armed Forces personnel killed in the chopper crash is expected to arrive in Delhi by evening tomorrow.