BREAKING: India loses one of its most decorated officers; CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash in TN

In the latest developments, CDS General Bipin Rawat has died in the AF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonor on Wednesday afternoon. General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were among the 14 onboard. The Indian Air Force in a statement said that the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter was airborne from Sulur for Wellington. There were 14 persons on board, including the crew.

The IAF statement further said that Gen Rawat was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills where he was to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course. The IAF took to Twitter to inform that the IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with 4 crew members carrying the Chief of Defence Staff and nine other passengers went down near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu around noon. The IAF further said that Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board lost their lives in the mishap.

At least four more persons were reported dead and three others have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Lt Gen HS Panag(R) took to Twitter and wrote, "RIP General Bipin Rawat!"