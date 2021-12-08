  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: India loses one of its most decorated officers; CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash in TN

    The Indian Air Force in a statement said that the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter was airborne from Sulur for Wellington. There were 14 persons on board, including the crew.

    BREAKING India loses one of its most decorated defence officers; CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash in TN-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 6:07 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In the latest developments, CDS General Bipin Rawat has died in the AF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonor on Wednesday afternoon. General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were among the 14 onboard. The Indian Air Force in a statement said that the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter was airborne from Sulur for Wellington. There were 14 persons on board, including the crew.  

    The IAF statement further said that Gen Rawat was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills where he was to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course. The IAF took to Twitter to inform that the IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with 4 crew members carrying the Chief of Defence Staff and nine other passengers went down near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu around noon. The IAF further said that Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board lost their lives in the mishap.

    At least four more persons were reported dead and three others have been rushed to a nearby hospital. 

    Lt Gen HS Panag(R) took to Twitter and wrote, "RIP General Bipin Rawat!" 

     

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 6:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Farmers accept Centre's proposal; may end protest on Thursday noon

    Farmers accept Centre's proposal; may end protest on Thursday noon

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: 13 out of 14 confirmed dead; DNA testing to reveal identities-dnm

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: 13 out of 14 confirmed dead; DNA testing to reveal identities

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Leaders across party lines express grief over accident-dnm

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Leaders across party lines express grief over accident

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash All you need to know about IAF Mi-17V5 chopper gcw

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: All you need to know about IAF's Mi-17V5 chopper

    Farm Unions to continue protests until govt accepts all demands, announce timeline for withdrawal of cases-dnm

    Farm Unions to continue protests until govt accepts all demands, ‘announce timeline for withdrawal of cases’

    Recent Stories

    Farmers accept Centre's proposal; may end protest on Thursday noon

    Farmers accept Centre's proposal; may end protest on Thursday noon

    John Abraham ventures into Malayalam films industry; actors says Mohanlal is his mother's favourite actor (Watch) RCB

    John Abraham ventures into Malayalam films; actors says Mohanlal is his mother's favourite actor (Watch)

    Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande hospitalised before wedding, here's why SCJ

    Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande hospitalised before wedding, here's why

    TikTok Facebook WhatsApp PUBG Garena Free Fire among top downloaded apps in 2021 gcw

    TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp, PUBG, Garena Free Fire among top downloaded apps in 2021; Check list

    Vijayakanth starrer Mangara Kaaval director found dead drb

    Vijayakanth starrer ‘Mangara Kaaval’ director found dead

    Recent Videos

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: FC Goa's Juan Ferrando on win vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "I'm still thinking of the last three games, how we improve from it" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - SC East Bengal's Jose Manuel Diaz on loss against FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4

    Video Icon
    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for 150 billion dollars over Myanmar hate speech

    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar hate speech

    Video Icon