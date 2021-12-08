  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: All you need to know about IAF's Mi-17V5 chopper

    An Mi 17V5 helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his staff and family members crashed in Coonoor on Wednesday. Here is everything you need to know about the chopper.

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash All you need to know about IAF Mi-17V5 chopper gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 3:38 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    An Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his staff and family members crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (December 8). The Indian Air Force has also launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. The aircraft has been identified as a Mi-17V-5 medium-lifter chopper, one of the world's most modern and adaptable helicopters.

    Here's all about the Made-in-Russia chopper:

    -It is a military transport variant of the Mi-8 helicopter developed in Russia used for troop deployment, armament transfer, fire support, patrol, and search and rescue operations. It is regarded as one of the world's most sophisticated military transport helicopters.

    -The Mi-17V5 helicopter has a maximum take-off weight of 13,000 kg and can transport 36 armed men inside.

    -The helicopter has a port sliding door, parachute kit, a searchlight, and a floating emergency device.

    -The Mi-17V5 helicopter has a maximum speed of 250 km/hr and a typical range of 580 km.  It has a maximum altitude of 6,000 metres.

    -It may be employed in a variety of environments, including tropical and marine temperatures, as well as desert situations. 

    Also Read | Army chopper carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat crashes near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu; IAF orders inquiry

    -The Mi-17V5 medium-lifter can fly in all weather, including tropical and marine areas, as well as desert circumstances.

    -Shturm-V missiles, S-8 rockets, a machine gun, PKT machine guns, and AKM submarine weapons are all aboard the chopper. The onboard weaponry lets it attack enemy soldiers, armoured vehicles, land-based targets, and other targets.

    -To prevent explosions, the fuel tanks are filled with foam polyurethane. It also contains infrared suppressors for the engine exhaust, a flare dispenser, and a jammer.

    -Kazan Helicopters, a subsidiary of Russian Helicopters based in Kazan, Russia, manufactures the helicopters. Rosoboronexport, a Russian company, inked a contract with the Indian government in 2008 to provide 80 Mi-17V5 helicopters delivered in 2013. New agreements for delivering 71 Mi-17V5 helicopters to the Indian Air Force have been inked.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 3:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Farm Unions to continue protests until govt accepts all demands, announce timeline for withdrawal of cases-dnm

    Farm Unions to continue protests until govt accepts all demands, ‘announce timeline for withdrawal of cases’

    Army helicopter carrying senior defence officials crashes in Tamil Nadu CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board gcw

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's chopper crashes in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, 5 dead; IAF orders inquiry

    Bhima Koregaon case: Lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj to be released from jail today-dnm

    Bhima Koregaon case: Lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj to be released from jail today

    India stands out as poor very unequal country top 1 pc of population hold 22 pc national income gcw

    India stands out as 'poor, very unequal' country; top 1% of population hold 22% national income: Report

    Cryptocurrency bill banning crypto payments can send you to jail: Report-dnm

    Cryptocurrency bill banning crypto payments can send you to jail: Report

    Recent Stories

    Farm Unions to continue protests until govt accepts all demands, announce timeline for withdrawal of cases-dnm

    Farm Unions to continue protests until govt accepts all demands, ‘announce timeline for withdrawal of cases’

    Katrina Kaif's DARK secrets: 7 biggest CONTROVERSIES of the bride-to-be aka Mrs Kaushal RCB

    Katrina Kaif's DARK secrets: 7 biggest CONTROVERSIES of the bride-to-be aka Mrs Kaushal

    Happy birthday Dharmendra: Here's how Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Eesha Deol wished their dad SCJ

    Happy birthday Dharmendra: Here's how Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Eesha Deol wished their dad

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: VicKat to resume work immediately after wedding? drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: VicKat to resume work immediately after wedding?

    Big Bash League, BBL 2021-22: SpiderMan makes appearance during Renegades-Strikers game, scares off official (WATCH)-ayh

    BBL 2021-22: SpiderMan makes appearance during Renegades-Strikers game, scares off official (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: FC Goa's Juan Ferrando on win vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "I'm still thinking of the last three games, how we improve from it" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - SC East Bengal's Jose Manuel Diaz on loss against FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4

    Video Icon
    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for 150 billion dollars over Myanmar hate speech

    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar hate speech

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Video Icon