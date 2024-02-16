From loiter munitions to heavy-weight torpedoes, DAC gives go ahead for proposals worth Rs 84,560 crore

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has approved capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 84,560 crore for the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard.

Indian Army

The proposals, which have been cleared, include new-generation anti-tank mines, air defence tactical control radar, heavy-weight torpedoes, medium-range maritime reconnaissance and multi-mission maritime aircraft, flight refueller aircraft and software-defined radios. The new generation of anti-tank mines would have seismic sensors and provision of remote deactivation with additional safety features.

Aimed to enhance further the operational capability and domination in the tactical battle area, the DAC also approved the procurement of a canister-launched anti-armour loiter munition system. The system has the capability to engage targets which are beyond the visual line of sight.

Further, to strengthen the air defence systems, especially the capabilities to detect slow, small and low-flying targets as well as surveillance, detection and tracking of different targets, the AoN has been accorded for procurement of air defence tactical control radar.

Indian Navy

In order to further strengthen the surveillance and interdiction capabilities of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) over the country’s vast maritime area, the DAC gave AoN for procurement of medium-range maritime reconnaissance and multi-mission maritime aircraft.

Further, to keep the Indian naval ships one step ahead of the threats posed by the adversaries, the AoN has been accorded for procurement of active towed array sonar having capabilities to operate at low frequencies and various depths for long-range detections of adversary submarines.

Besides this, Acceptance of Necessity has been accorded for the procurement of heavyweight torpedoes for enhancing the attacking capabilities of Kalvari Class submarines.

The AoN for sustainment support through Follow On Support (FOS) and Repair Replenishment support through Follow On Supply Support (FOSS) for 24 MH60R aircraft under Foreign Military Sale route with the United States government has also been accorded.

Indian Air Force

The DAC accorded AoN for procurement of flight refueller aircraft for enhancing the operational capabilities and reach of the Indian Air Force.

Indian Coast Guard

The Acceptance of Necessity for procurement of software-defined radios for the ICG has also been granted.

"This will fulfil the requirement of the ICG for having high-speed communication with secure networking capability for seamless information exchange between the ICG and the Indian Navy units," the defence ministry said.