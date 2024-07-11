Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    DRDO sanctions 7 new projects to private sector under technology development fund

    The DRDO has awarded seven new projects to private industries under its Technology Development Fund scheme, aiming to nurture MSMEs and startups in defense and aerospace. The projects span simulation toolkits, UAVs, sensors, and smart textiles, strengthening India's military-industrial ecosystem and self-reliance.

    DRDO sanctions 7 new projects to private sector under technology development fund gcw
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 7:40 PM IST

    In a further boost to the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday awarded seven new projects to domestic industries under the Technology Development Fund scheme. The projects will fulfil the requirements of the Armed Forces and aerospace & defence sectors. 

    In a statement, the defence ministry said that it is a testimony to the continuing endeavour of DRDO in nurturing Industries, especially MSMEs & start-ups. The development would further strengthen the military-industry ecosystem. 

    Know in details about the projects sanctioned to the industry 

    Indigenous Scenario and Sensor Simulation Toolkit

    An indigenous toolkit would be developed for simulator training of pilots in realistic scenarios.  “This will help in full mission planning and large force engagement.” Noida-based start-up Oxygen 2 Innovation Pvt Ltd got the project.

    Underwater Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

    Pune-based Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt Ltd has been awarded this project, which is related to a versatile marine battlefield accessories. It can be deployed in multiple roles, including Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA). 

    Long-range Remotely Operated Vehicles for Detection & Neutralisation

    Dual use systems vehicles will enable detection, classification, localisation & neutralisation of underwater objects while keeping the key assets away from the suspected operational area.  Kochi-headquartered start-up IROV Technologies Pvt Limited got the project.

    Development of Ice Detection Sensor for Aircraft

    Under this project, the sensor will be developed to detect icing condition inflight, caused by super cooled water droplets that freezes after their impact against the aircraft external surfaces and is utilised by the aircraft for turning on the aircraft Anti-icing mechanism.  It has been awarded to Craftlogic Labs Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru. 

    Development of Radar Signal Processor with Active Antenna Array Simulator

    It will allow the deployment of various target systems for the test and evaluation of multiple short range aerial weapon systems. It functions as the fundamental component of more complex radar systems. This project has been assigned to Data Pattern (India) Limited, located in Chennai.

    Development of Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System-based Timing Acquisition & Dissemination System

    Bengaluru-based Accord Software & Systems Pvt Ltd has been granted approval for the project. The objective has been to facilitate the indigenization of timing acquisition and dissemination systems, the utilisation of Indian Constellation for time acquisition, and the creation of tailored and adaptable timing systems based on range constraints.

    Development of Graphene Based Smart & E-textiles for Multifunctional Wearable Applications

    The project has been approved for the Coimbatore start-up, Alohatech Private Limited. It will create conductive yarn and methods for producing fabric with conductive inks and graphene nanoparticles. The result will be cutting-edge E-textiles made of nanocomposite materials, using their inherent benefits for useful clothing applications.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2024, 7:40 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Modi Putin summit propels India Russia defence equipment collaboration

    Modi-Putin summit propels India-Russia defence equipment collaboration

    Gold smuggling foiled: ITBP arrests two with 108.060 kg in eastern Ladakh AJR

    Gold smuggling foiled: ITBP arrests two with 108.060 kg in eastern Ladakh

    Indian Army's HAWS recovers bodies of fallen soldiers in daring operation; check details AJR

    Indian Army's HAWS recovers bodies of fallen soldiers in daring operation; check details

    Russia agrees to set up spare parts manufacturing hubs in India for Russian-origin defence platforms AJR

    Russia agrees to set up spare parts manufacturing hubs in India for Russian-origin defence platforms

    Indian Air Force to join 20-nation 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia with Su-30MKI fighters AJR

    Indian Air Force to join 20-nation 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia with Su-30MKI fighters

    Recent Stories

    Aamir Khan's HIT film 3 Idiots was remade in Mexico as 3 Idiotas? Read details RBA

    Aamir Khan's HIT film 3 Idiots was remade in Mexico as 3 Idiotas? Read details

    6 must-have decor items to style your house RKK

    6 must-have decor items to style your house

    Gujarat Stampede-like situation during walk-in-interview at Ankleshwar hotel, video goes viral (WATCH) gcw

    Gujarat: Stampede-like situation during walk-in-interview at Ankleshwar hotel, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Armaan Malik's 2nd marriage to Kritika Malik is ILLEGAL RBA

    Armaan Malik's 2nd marriage to Kritika Malik is ILLEGAL

    CBI arrests alleged kingpin of NEET-UG paper leak from Patna gcw

    CBI arrests alleged kingpin of NEET-UG paper leak from Patna

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon