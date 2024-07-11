DRDO sanctions 7 new projects to private sector under technology development fund

The DRDO has awarded seven new projects to private industries under its Technology Development Fund scheme, aiming to nurture MSMEs and startups in defense and aerospace. The projects span simulation toolkits, UAVs, sensors, and smart textiles, strengthening India's military-industrial ecosystem and self-reliance.

In a further boost to the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday awarded seven new projects to domestic industries under the Technology Development Fund scheme. The projects will fulfil the requirements of the Armed Forces and aerospace & defence sectors.

In a statement, the defence ministry said that it is a testimony to the continuing endeavour of DRDO in nurturing Industries, especially MSMEs & start-ups. The development would further strengthen the military-industry ecosystem.

Know in details about the projects sanctioned to the industry

Indigenous Scenario and Sensor Simulation Toolkit

An indigenous toolkit would be developed for simulator training of pilots in realistic scenarios. “This will help in full mission planning and large force engagement.” Noida-based start-up Oxygen 2 Innovation Pvt Ltd got the project.

Underwater Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Pune-based Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt Ltd has been awarded this project, which is related to a versatile marine battlefield accessories. It can be deployed in multiple roles, including Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA).

Long-range Remotely Operated Vehicles for Detection & Neutralisation

Dual use systems vehicles will enable detection, classification, localisation & neutralisation of underwater objects while keeping the key assets away from the suspected operational area. Kochi-headquartered start-up IROV Technologies Pvt Limited got the project.

Development of Ice Detection Sensor for Aircraft

Under this project, the sensor will be developed to detect icing condition inflight, caused by super cooled water droplets that freezes after their impact against the aircraft external surfaces and is utilised by the aircraft for turning on the aircraft Anti-icing mechanism. It has been awarded to Craftlogic Labs Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru.

Development of Radar Signal Processor with Active Antenna Array Simulator

It will allow the deployment of various target systems for the test and evaluation of multiple short range aerial weapon systems. It functions as the fundamental component of more complex radar systems. This project has been assigned to Data Pattern (India) Limited, located in Chennai.

Development of Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System-based Timing Acquisition & Dissemination System

Bengaluru-based Accord Software & Systems Pvt Ltd has been granted approval for the project. The objective has been to facilitate the indigenization of timing acquisition and dissemination systems, the utilisation of Indian Constellation for time acquisition, and the creation of tailored and adaptable timing systems based on range constraints.

Development of Graphene Based Smart & E-textiles for Multifunctional Wearable Applications

The project has been approved for the Coimbatore start-up, Alohatech Private Limited. It will create conductive yarn and methods for producing fabric with conductive inks and graphene nanoparticles. The result will be cutting-edge E-textiles made of nanocomposite materials, using their inherent benefits for useful clothing applications.

Latest Videos