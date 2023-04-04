Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Infertility affects one in six people globally, reveals WHO report; check details

    The new estimates show limited variation in the prevalence of infertility between regions. The rates are comparable for high-, middle- and low-income countries, indicating that this is a major health challenge globally.

    Infertility affects one in six people globally, reveals WHO report; check details
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 6:50 PM IST

    A new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that an estimated one in six people globally are affected by infertility. The WHO noted that around 17.5 percent of the adult population experience infertility, showing the urgent need to increase access to affordable, high-quality fertility care for those in need.

    The new estimates show limited variation in the prevalence of infertility between regions. The rates are comparable for high-, middle- and low-income countries, indicating that this is a major health challenge globally.

    Also read: Officials issue avalanche warning for Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara in next 24 hours

    Lifetime prevalence was 17.8 percent in high-income countries and 16.5 per cent in low- and middle-income countries. WHO said.

    "The report reveals an important truth: infertility does not discriminate," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General at WHO.

    "The sheer proportion of people affected show the need to widen access to fertility care and ensure this issue is no longer sidelined in health research and policy, so that safe, effective, and affordable ways to attain parenthood are available for those who seek it," Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

    Also read: 'Why do you always say what BJP is saying': Rahul Gandhi faces flak for 'insulting' media again

    Infertility is a disease of the male or female reproductive system, defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse.

    It can cause significant distress, stigma, and financial hardship, affecting people's mental and psychosocial well-being.

    Despite the magnitude of the issue, solutions for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of infertility -- including assisted reproductive technology such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) -- remain underfunded and inaccessible to many due to high costs, social stigma and limited availability, WHO said.

    "Millions of people face catastrophic healthcare costs after seeking treatment for infertility, making this a major equity issue and all too often, a medical poverty trap for those affected," said Pascale Allotey, Director of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research at WHO.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress will not come to power in the state,' says CM Basavaraj Bommai

    "Better policies and public financing can significantly improve access to treatment and protect poorer households from falling into poverty as a result," Allotey said.

    While the new report shows convincing evidence of the high global prevalence of infertility, it highlights a persistent lack of data in many countries and some regions.

    The report calls for greater availability of national data on infertility disaggregated by age and by cause to help with quantifying infertility, as well as knowing who needs fertility care and how risks can be reduced.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2023, 6:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    1 in 6 people globally affected by infertility, says new WHO report

    1 in 6 people globally affected by infertility, says new WHO report

    Amid rising COVID-19 cases, new study reveals infection can change structure of our genes AJR

    Amid rising COVID-19 cases, new study reveals infection can change structure of our genes

    Miracle How 'Bharat' helped woman become 2nd person to be CURED of terminal stage 4 lung cancer AJR

    Miracle! How 'Bharat' helped woman become 2nd person to be CURED of terminal stage 4 lung cancer

    ICMR data reveals five respiratory viruses triggered infection scenario over last five months: Report AJR

    ICMR data reveals five respiratory viruses triggered infection scenario over last five months: Report

    Health advice: 10 things to keep in mind before joining a gym

    Health advice: 10 things to keep in mind before joining a gym

    Recent Stories

    Officials issue avalanche warning for Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara in next 24 hours AJR

    Officials issue avalanche warning for Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara in next 24 hours

    Here is how Cristiano Ronaldo partner Georgina Rodriguez has been living life to the fullest (SEXY PICTURES)-ayh

    Here's how Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has been living life to the fullest (SEXY PICTURES)

    Air India revamps inflight menu for international flights; Check them out anr

    Air India revamps inflight menu for international flights; Check them out

    Why do you always say what BJP is saying': Rahul Gandhi faces flak for 'insulting' media again AJR

    'Why do you always say what BJP is saying': Rahul Gandhi faces flak for 'insulting' media again

    'Environment Day' is on June 5, trolls remind Urfi Javed after style icon shocks in eco-friendly blue blazer vma

    'Environment Day' is on June 5, trolls remind Urfi Javed after style icon shocks in eco-friendly blue blazer

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon