Officials issue avalanche warning for Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara in next 24 hours

Earlier today, as many as six tourists (four men, two women, and a child) were killed, while 50 people are reported to be trapped under the snow after an avalanche hit Sikkim around 12:30 pm.

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Tuesday (April 4) issued an avalanche warning in the Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. This development comes minutes after a massive avalanche in Sikkim killed at least six tourists. According to the authorities, the avalanche is likely to have a "low danger level".

The officials advised people living in the Kupwara area to "take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further orders".

Also read: 'Why do you always say what BJP is saying': Rahul Gandhi faces flak for 'insulting' media again

Earlier today, as many as six tourists (four men, two women, and a child) were killed, while 50 people are reported to be trapped under the snow after an avalanche hit Sikkim around 12:30 pm, inspector general (check post) of Sikkim police Sonam Tenzing Bhutia said.

The incident took place on a road 14th mile on Jawaharlal Nehru Road connecting Gangtok with Nathula at the India-China border.

Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress will not come to power in the state,' says CM Basavaraj Bommai

It is reportedly said that over 20 tourists have been rescued so far and have been admitted to the STNM Hospital and Central Referral Hospital in Gangtok for treatment.

Sikkim has been witnessing snowfall regularly over the past month, which led to the authorities restricting movement of tourists till the 13th-mile marker, a point on the Jawaharlal Nehru Road.