Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Officials issue avalanche warning for Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara in next 24 hours

    Earlier today, as many as six tourists (four men, two women, and a child) were killed, while 50 people are reported to be trapped under the snow after an avalanche hit Sikkim around 12:30 pm.

    Officials issue avalanche warning for Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara in next 24 hours AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 6:30 PM IST

    The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Tuesday (April 4) issued an avalanche warning in the Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. This development comes minutes after a massive avalanche in Sikkim killed at least six tourists. According to the authorities, the avalanche is likely to have a "low danger level".

    The officials advised people living in the Kupwara area to "take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further orders".

    Also read: 'Why do you always say what BJP is saying': Rahul Gandhi faces flak for 'insulting' media again

    Earlier today, as many as six tourists (four men, two women, and a child) were killed, while 50 people are reported to be trapped under the snow after an avalanche hit Sikkim around 12:30 pm, inspector general (check post) of Sikkim police Sonam Tenzing Bhutia said.

    The incident took place on a road 14th mile on Jawaharlal Nehru Road connecting Gangtok with Nathula at the India-China border.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress will not come to power in the state,' says CM Basavaraj Bommai

    It is reportedly said that over 20 tourists have been rescued so far and have been admitted to the STNM Hospital and Central Referral Hospital in Gangtok for treatment.

    Sikkim has been witnessing snowfall regularly over the past month, which led to the authorities restricting movement of tourists till the 13th-mile marker, a point on the Jawaharlal Nehru Road.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2023, 6:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why do you always say what BJP is saying': Rahul Gandhi faces flak for 'insulting' media again AJR

    'Why do you always say what BJP is saying': Rahul Gandhi faces flak for 'insulting' media again

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress will not come to power in the state,' says CM Basavaraj Bommai AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress will not come to power in the state,' says CM Basavaraj Bommai

    Train attack case: NIA conducts preliminary investigation to find possible terror angle anr

    Kerala Train Attack Case: NIA probes possible terror angle

    Massive avalanche hits Sikkim Nathu La pass rescue operations underway gcw

    Massive avalanche in Sikkim, several tourists feared trapped; rescue ops underway

    Newly wed man, his brother dies as home theatre, a wedding gift, explodes in Chhattisgarh AJR

    Newly wed man, his brother dies as home theatre, a wedding gift, explodes in Chhattisgarh

    Recent Stories

    Here is how Cristiano Ronaldo partner Georgina Rodriguez has been living life to the fullest (SEXY PICTURES)-ayh

    Here's how Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has been living life to the fullest (SEXY PICTURES)

    Air India revamps inflight menu for international flights; Check them out anr

    Air India revamps inflight menu for international flights; Check them out

    Why do you always say what BJP is saying': Rahul Gandhi faces flak for 'insulting' media again AJR

    'Why do you always say what BJP is saying': Rahul Gandhi faces flak for 'insulting' media again

    'Environment Day' is on June 5, trolls remind Urfi Javed after style icon shocks in eco-friendly blue blazer vma

    'Environment Day' is on June 5, trolls remind Urfi Javed after style icon shocks in eco-friendly blue blazer

    95-year-old 'Sprinter Dadi' Bhagwani Devi reveals fitness secret; eyes Asian Masters Championships glory snt

    95-year-old 'Sprinter Dadi' Bhagwani Devi reveals fitness secret; eyes Asian Masters Championships glory

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon