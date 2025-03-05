5 biggest advices that spoils your career;Myths, facts you need to know

We grow up with numerous advices and suggestions related to our future, career and all. Let's see what are those common career advices that turned out to be lies and ends up spoiling our lives and careers.

Career building is never an easy task, and it never has a fixed guide or steps to reach there. This varies from one person to another, and no two persons careers are alike. But people often tend to fill kids brains with numerous ideas and thoughts, like the facts about career building. But how accurate are they, and how true are they when applied to real life? Let's dive deep into this topic and understand the reality behind the stories that we heard growing up.

5 biggest advices that spoils your career:

1. Follow your passion:

Myth: This is one of the most heard pieces of advice from everyone around us. But this statement has the power to destroy your entire career. At the end of the day, life has to go on, and there are a number of needs and wants that are required to pass days.

Fact: Following passion is not a bad thing, but you need to consider many factors before deciding to do so. Following passion can take a long time to generate finance from it. Sometimes it may take an eternity, and sometimes it may never happen. With this probability, following your passion is not a great idea. Instead, you can do a stable job that pays you enough monthly for your living.

2. Don't job-hop:

Myth: Many people advise you to not choose job hopping as an option and stick to your job even during stressful work environments. Moreover, they claim that job hopping leaves a negative impression on your profile. But is it true? Does it make sense in today's life?

Fact: Job hopping is crucial to developing skills and experience. One company cannot let you grow after a certain period of time, and it's not their fault. The scope of growth should be found with job hopping with respect to your experience and skills over time.

3. Focus on tech skills:

Myth: One of the most heard advices is 'Focus on tech skills.'. This can sound impactful, but tech skills cannot go well for every job responsibility. There are way more possibilities and opportunities in other skills rather than just the tech skills.

Fact: There are many underrated skills that can take you to higher positions and can solve many problems in society.

4. Bring your whole self to work:

Myth: The critically acclaimed advice 'Bring your whole self to work' doesn't make sense to many of the new-age employees. This means that as an employee, you should be okay with working under stressful environments and even with people who don't like you or you don't like.

Fact: With so much drama around you, you don't have to bring yourself to work. You need a peaceful workspace to give your best to the company so that you can contribute to the company's growth.

5. 9 to 5 job is overrated:

Myth: This statement has become a trend these days, especially after the emergence of technology and social media. Most of the influencers have projected the 9-to-5 jobs as torture and hell, which got more attention.

Fact: But in reality, 9 to 5 jobs are stable and allow you to work and live your life equally. This is currently the underrated work.

