World Obesity day 2025: Causes, risks preventative measures, and more

Obesity is a global health problem, which is increasing rapidly day by day. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by the year 2022, more than one billion people around the world were obese; the number of people affected by it may increase even more in the next one or two decades. Health experts say people of all ages, from children to the elderly, are being seen as its victims. Numerous studies have raised awareness about the growing issue of childhood obesity and the potential future complications it may cause.

World Obesity day 2025:

World Obesity Day is celebrated every 4th March with the aim of raising awareness about the rapidly increasing obesity problem around the world and the health complications caused by it and to encourage people to reduce obesity. Earlier it was celebrated on 11 October.

Health experts say obesity is not limited to increasing body weight; it can also have a serious effect on the heart, liver, kidneys, bones, and mental health over time. Most people suffering from problems like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer are found to be obese.

Causes of Obesity:

According to the World Health Organization, if a person's body mass index (BMI) is 25 or more, then it is not a good sign for health.

Increasing fat content in the body causes obesity. Lifestyle and dietary irregularities both play a role in it. Consuming excessive amounts of junk and fast foods, fried foods, and sweet beverages is the biggest cause of obesity. If the condition of obesity is not taken care of, then you may have many serious diseases in the future. Let us know about the problems caused by obesity.

Effect on heart health:

Heart disease is one of the major diseases caused by obesity. Obesity, or being overweight, causes blockage in the arteries of the heart, which increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Experts from the American Heart Association found in a study that obese people are four times more likely to have a heart attack. Not only this, obesity can be a reason for 44% of deaths due to heart diseases. Losing weight has been considered an effective way to keep the heart healthy.

Obesity and Diabetes connection:

The condition of obesity can increase the risk of heart diseases as well as diabetes. Health experts say that obesity causes insulin resistance in the body, due to which the level of blood sugar in the body starts increasing.

In a report, the WHO said that more than 70 percent of cases of type-2 diabetes are caused by obesity. Not only this, the condition of obesity can further increase the complications of people suffering from diabetes.

Risks caused by obesity:

Apart from heart disease and diabetes, obesity can affect your health in many ways.

Studies show that obese people have a 60% higher risk of high blood pressure.

Obesity narrows the windpipe, which can cause difficulty in breathing while sleeping.

Increased body weight puts pressure on the joints, especially on the knees and hips. People suffering from obesity have a 60% higher risk of arthritis.

Obesity causes inflammation and hormonal imbalance in the body, which also increases the risk of cancer.

According to a study, the life expectancy of obese people is also lower than that of normal people.

