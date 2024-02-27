Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Himalayas to Bahamas, NASA shares breathtaking images of Earth captured from space; see photos

    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

    Recently, US space agency NASA thrilled its Instagram followers by sharing a series of photos, featuring an image of the Himalayas taken from space.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: NASA/Instagram

    NASA, the renowned US space agency, consistently captivates space enthusiasts by sharing breathtaking images of our universe. Its social media platforms, particularly Instagram, serve as a treasure trove for those intrigued by educational videos and mesmerizing images depicting Earth and space. In its latest post, NASA delighted its Instagram followers with a captivating series of photos, including a stunning image of the Himalayas captured from space.

    "Earth: It's got range," NASA wrote in its caption. "Approximately every 90 minutes, the International Space Station (@ISS) orbits Earth at a speed of 17,500 miles (36,000 kilometers) per hour. Swipe to see how the world changes from the view of an astronaut," it added.

    article_image2

    Image Credit: NASA/Instagram

    According to the image description, the first picture shows the Himalayas. "The Himalayas, separating the Indian subcontinent from China, home to the South Asian nations of Nepal and Bhutan, and with Lakes Mansarovar and Rakshastal on the Chinese side, are pictured from the ISS as it orbited 261 miles above. The snowcapped mountain range extends from the bottom left to the upper right of the image. The curved edge of the planet arcs on the right-hand side of the frame," wrote NASA in its Instagram post.

    article_image3

    Image Credit: NASA/Instagram

     

    In the second picture, the teal waters of the Bahamas are vividly depicted, while the third image captures the mesmerizing lights of Boston during the night. "Orbital nighttime sweeps over the teal waters of the Bahamas. The sky is dotted with clouds," wrote NASA in its post.

    article_image4

    Image Credit: NASA/Instagram

    For the description of the third picture shared, NASA stated, "The lights of Boston at night extend like dendrites across the Massachusetts coastline."

    article_image5

    Image Credit: NASA/Instagram

    The fourth picture shared by NASA showcases Saudi Arabia's capital city Riyadh. "Riyadh, the capital and largest city in the desert nation of Saudi Arabia, is pictured from the ISS as it orbited above the Arabian Peninsula. The city grid sits on red, ochre and tan sandy terrain," the US space agency wrote in its post.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: NASA/Instagram

    For the final picture in their Instagram post, NASA said, "Snow covers the Coast Mountains like meringue, highlighting the various peaks of the rugged terrain as the ISS orbits miles above the South coast of British Columbia.⁣"

    Since its posting a few hours ago, NASA's post has garnered over 257,000 likes and hundreds of comments. "Absolutely stunning," wrote one user. "Wow, Earth looks incredible from space," commented another.

