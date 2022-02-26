Explained: Russia's strategy to annex eastern Ukraine

The military operation that Russia began on February 24 seems to be well thought of and adopted a brilliant strategy. And it was executed in a well-coordinated manner.

As the Russian troops advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, the next 24 hours will be crucial for the city of Kharkiv which is situated at the confluence of the Uda, Logan and Kharkiv rivers. The takeover of the city by the Russian forces is imminent as Moscow has reportedly deployed tanks and armoured vehicles outside the Ukrainian cities, the Institute for the Study of War said in its report said. The report was released on February 25. The military operation that Russia began on February 24 seems to be well thought of and adopted a brilliant strategy. And it was executed in a well-coordinated manner.

Institute for the Study of War assessed the Russian control of terrain in Ukraine and the main Russian maneuver axes as of 11:30 pm on February 25. Courtesy: Institute for the Study of War

Initially, the Russians carried out attacks in the Donbas region that consists of Donetsk and Luhansk. These are the two regions that the Putin administration recognised as independent nations few days back. The Russian forces’ strategy would have been to pin Ukrainian fighting soldiers in the east only and further advance through four axes. It must be noted that the Russian forces have only engaged its land forces and limited airstrikes. Its naval infantry has been kept on standby to carry out any amphibious landings in the Odessa and the Azov Sea, the Institute for the Study of War says. Let's know about the four axes that Russian forces have adopted to seize the country. These axes are Belarus/Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donbas and Crimea-Kherson.