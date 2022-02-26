Explained: Russia's strategy to annex eastern Ukraine
The military operation that Russia began on February 24 seems to be well thought of and adopted a brilliant strategy. And it was executed in a well-coordinated manner.
As the Russian troops advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, the next 24 hours will be crucial for the city of Kharkiv which is situated at the confluence of the Uda, Logan and Kharkiv rivers.
The takeover of the city by the Russian forces is imminent as Moscow has reportedly deployed tanks and armoured vehicles outside the Ukrainian cities, the Institute for the Study of War said in its report said. The report was released on February 25.
Institute for the Study of War assessed the Russian control of terrain in Ukraine and the main Russian maneuver axes as of 11:30 pm on February 25. Courtesy: Institute for the Study of War
Initially, the Russians carried out attacks in the Donbas region that consists of Donetsk and Luhansk. These are the two regions that the Putin administration recognised as independent nations few days back.
The Russian forces’ strategy would have been to pin Ukrainian fighting soldiers in the east only and further advance through four axes.
It must be noted that the Russian forces have only engaged its land forces and limited airstrikes. Its naval infantry has been kept on standby to carry out any amphibious landings in the Odessa and the Azov Sea, the Institute for the Study of War says.
Let's know about the four axes that Russian forces have adopted to seize the country. These axes are Belarus/Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donbas and Crimea-Kherson.
Belarus/Kyiv
On February 25, the Russian soldiers entered the outskirts of Kyiv on the west bank of the Dnipro. Russian sabotage groups in civilian clothes are reportedly active in downtown Kyiv.
They have not entered the city of Kyiv so far. Ukrainian forces have successfully slowed Russian troops, which have temporarily abandoned the failed attempt to take the city of Chernihiv and are instead bypassing it.
Elements of the Russian 76th VDV (Airborne) division have concentrated in southeastern Belarus likely for use along the Chernihiv-bypass axis toward Kyiv in the next 24 hours, the report added.
Kharkhiv
Kharkhiv will be seized in the next few hours as the Russian forces are stationed outside the city with heavy armour equipment and tanks.
Donbas
The forces intended to engage the Ukrainian troops in the east only. As per the reports, the Ukrainian had invested most of the strength in securing the Donbas region in the east.
Crimea-Kherson
North of Crimea, Russian forces completely seized Kherson city and would capture Melitopol within hours in the east.
As per the reports, the advancing troops have assembled Belarus’ Stolin, Belarus, to open a new line of advances against Rivne in western Ukraine.
