Facebook bans Russian state media from advertising, monetising content

Facebook has prohibited all Russian state media from advertising on its site, according to a business executive. According to Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of security policy, Russian state media is now forbidden from placing adverts or monetising content on its platform, and the new limitations apply globally.

Gleicher stated in a tweet that Facebook would continue to identify Russian state media.

"We have now made it illegal for Russian state media to display advertising or monetise on our platform anywhere in the globe. We are also continuing to classify other Russian state media. These modifications have already begun to take effect and will continue over the weekend," according to Gleicher.

He went on to say that Facebook is still keeping a close eye on the situation in Ukraine.

Facebook's decision to exclude Russian state media from advertising or monetising on their platform comes only hours after Twitter declared that it would suspend all advertising in Russia and Ukraine.

"We're temporarily paused advertisements in Ukraine and Russia to guarantee essential public safety information is elevated, and advertisements don't detract from it," Twitter said.

Both announcements coincide with the third day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Early Thursday morning, local time, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Ukraine's Foreign Minister stated early Thursday morning that Putin had launched a "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine.

