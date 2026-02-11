Malaysian technology entrepreneur Arsyan Ismail once bought the domain name AI.com for a simple reason. The two letters matched his own initials. At that time, the purchase was not seen as a bold bet on artificial intelligence. It was simply a rare, clean and short web address.

Years later, that quiet decision turned into one of the biggest digital deals in internet history.

In April 2025, Ismail sold AI.com for about $70 million to Kris Marszalek. The sale quickly gained global attention, especially after the domain appeared in a commercial during Super Bowl LX, one of the most watched television events in the world.