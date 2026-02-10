Netflix has released the trailer of its upcoming reality show Desi Bling, which focuses on the rich and glamorous lives of Dubai’s Indian community. The show gives viewers a close look at luxury, ambition and success among Indian-origin business families living in the UAE.

The series features popular actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, along with well-known business leaders such as Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of the Danube Group, and Satish Sanpal, founder and chairman of Anax Holding.

One moment from the trailer has especially caught public attention and sparked wide discussion on social media.