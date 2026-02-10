Who is Dubai-Based Indian Millionaire Satish Sanpal Who Buys 3 Kg Gold Yearly for Wife?
Satish Sanpal has drawn attention after his wife Tabinda revealed he buys her 3kg of gold every year in Netflix’s Desi Bling trailer. Founder of Anax Holding, Sanpal rose from humble beginnings in Jabalpur to living in Burj Khalifa.
Dubai’s Desi Bling shines light on Indian elite
Netflix has released the trailer of its upcoming reality show Desi Bling, which focuses on the rich and glamorous lives of Dubai’s Indian community. The show gives viewers a close look at luxury, ambition and success among Indian-origin business families living in the UAE.
The series features popular actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, along with well-known business leaders such as Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of the Danube Group, and Satish Sanpal, founder and chairman of Anax Holding.
One moment from the trailer has especially caught public attention and sparked wide discussion on social media.
'He buys me 3kg of gold every year'
In the trailer, Tabinda Sanpal, Satish Sanpal’s wife, speaks openly about her husband’s love for gold.
“Satish loves buying gold. He buys me three kilos of gold every year,” she says on camera.
This simple line quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the trailer. To understand the scale of this gift, one kilogram of gold currently costs around Rs 1.5 crore, depending on market rates. This means three kilograms of gold is worth more than Rs 4.5 crore every year.
The comment highlights not just luxury, but also the financial strength and confidence of the businessman.
‘Money is not God, but no less than God’
The trailer and past interviews also feature a strong statement from Satish Sanpal himself.
“Money is not God, but it is also no less than God,” he once said during an interview.
This remark came after Tabinda spoke about how attitudes around them changed as Satish became successful. According to her, when Satish’s career grew and his wealth increased, people who once doubted them began reaching out and showing interest.
The statement reflects Sanpal’s belief that while money is not everything, it plays a powerful role in shaping life, respect and opportunities.
Who are Satish and Tabinda Sanpal?
Satish Sanpal is an Indian-born businessman who is now based in Dubai. He is the founder and chairman of Anax Holding, a company with interests in real estate, hospitality, financial markets and media.
He is married to Tabinda Sanpal, a British-Pakistani woman. The couple have a one-year-old daughter named Isabella.
Satish first made headlines in early 2025 after gifting his young daughter a custom-made pink Rolls Royce, which went viral on social media and news platforms.
From Jabalpur to Dubai with little money
Satish Sanpal’s journey is often described as inspirational. He was born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and had no privileged background.
In an interview with Curly Tales, he revealed that he left school after Class 8. At the age of 15, he started a small grocery shop in India using about Rs 50,000 given by his mother. The business closed within two years, but the experience taught him valuable lessons.
Years later, Satish moved to Dubai carrying around Rs 80,000. He had no degree, no big contacts and no secure job. But he had confidence and a strong desire to succeed.
A leap of faith that changed his life
According to PTI, when Satish arrived in Dubai around 11 years ago, he had no proper setup. He began by helping clients connect with stock market brokers. This small role helped him learn how markets worked and gave him confidence.
Slowly, he entered different business areas. Dubai, he felt, offered space to grow for those willing to take risks.
Unlike many, Satish never worked under anyone. He believed in building his own path and learning through real experience.
Building ANAX Holding
In 2018, Satish founded ANAX Holding. Today, the group has three major verticals:
- ANAX Developments
- ANAX Hospitality
- ANAX Capital
The company is now planning major expansion. This year alone, ANAX Holding is set to launch four new real estate projects worth over Dh3 billion, including developments in Dubai and the United Kingdom.
Turning crisis into opportunity
Satish Sanpal’s business sense became especially clear during the Covid-19 pandemic. While many investors paused or withdrew, he invested in undervalued Dubai properties.
Those properties have now increased in value nearly ten times, proving his risk-taking approach paid off. One of his most talked-about assets is his $120 million mansion in Dubai Hills, which reflects the scale of his success, as reported by NDTV News.
Luxury with purpose, not show
Satish currently lives with his family in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. He owns luxury cars, expensive watches, gold collections and even a yacht.
However, he says these things are not just for display. For him, they represent confidence and achievement, not empty show.
He believes in balancing saving and spending, and continues to invest in real estate, gold, watches and cars to grow wealth further.
Faith, ambition and future goals
Satish Sanpal openly speaks about dreaming big. His ambition is to be among the top 10 billionaires in the world by 2034.
He strongly believes in discipline, focus and manifestation. Despite lacking formal education, he credits continuous learning and self-belief for his rise.
His advice to young people is simple and clear: Stay disciplined, keep learning, and never give up. He believes setbacks are often the first step towards bigger success.
A story many Indians relate to
Every year, thousands of Indians move to Gulf countries like the UAE searching for better lives. While many find stability, only a few build large empires.
Satish Sanpal’s journey from a small town in India to living in the Burj Khalifa shows what determination, courage and timing can achieve. His story reflects the dreams of many migrants who leave home hoping to change their future.
