3 4 Image Credit : Google

Step 2: Sign up for Google Workspace

After buying the domain, you have to sign up on Google Workspace. Yes, it's a paid service from Google, but it lets you use the familiar Gmail interface with your new domain name. You also get all the business tools like Drive, Meet, Calendar, and Docs in one place.Step 3: Domain VerificationOnce you sign up, Google will check if you really own the domain. They'll give you a 'Verification Code' which you need to update in your domain settings. Once that's done, your domain gets linked directly to Google's servers.