Reliance Jio Plans: Super Savers Under Rs 155 With Daily Data & Unlimited Calls
Looking for cheap Jio plans? We've listed three awesome plans under ₹155 for you. These are perfect for anyone who wants full benefits without spending too much.
Jio's Affordable Plans
If you want daily data and unlimited calling without spending a lot, Jio has some great options. Especially for Jio Prime users, there are some solid plans under ₹155. These plans pack in daily internet, free calls, and other benefits. Let's check out these three super-affordable plans in detail.
The ₹152 Jio Data Plan
First up is the ₹152 plan. This plan's validity is 28 days. It gives you 0.5GB of data every day. On top of that, you also get an extra 1GB of high-speed data with your active plan. This is quite enough for daily internet use.
Jio Daily Data
With this ₹152 plan, you can make unlimited calls to any network. Plus, you get 300 free SMS. It also includes free access to JioTV and JioCloud storage. This is a great choice for those who want a complete package on a tight budget.
The ₹125 Plan
Next, we have the ₹125 plan. This one is valid for 23 days. You get 0.5GB of data daily. After you use up the data limit, the internet speed will be reduced to 64Kbps. This plan also includes benefits like unlimited calling, 300 SMS, and access to JioTV.
The ₹91 Plan
There's also a very low-cost ₹91 plan. This plan is valid for 28 days. It offers 100MB of data daily, plus an extra 200MB of data. With unlimited calling, 50 SMS, and access to JioTV and JioCloud, this plan is perfect for basic use at a very low price.
