The ongoing war in the Middle East is now affecting kitchens in India. Everyone's worried that getting a gas cylinder might become difficult. If your cylinder is about to run out, you can book it right from your phone.
The war involving the US-Israel and Iran has closed the Hormuz Strait, disrupting gas supply. The government has hiked cylinder prices by ₹60 and extended the booking period from 21 to 25 days. To ensure home supply, they've temporarily stopped commercial gas to hotels and factories in states like Delhi, UP, MP, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.
Gas agencies might get crowded because of the supply crunch. To avoid the hassle, WhatsApp and missed calls are the easiest options. You can book a gas cylinder from your company using WhatsApp, a message, or a simple phone call.
Indane Gas customers can book a refill easily. Just send 'REFILL' on WhatsApp to 75888 88824 from your registered mobile number. You can also give a missed call to 84549 55555, or use the IVRS-SMS service by calling or messaging 77189 55555.
If you use HP Gas, save the number 92222 01122 and send 'Hi' on WhatsApp to book. Alternatively, just give a missed call to 94936 02222 from your registered number. You can also use the 'HP Pay' app or even Amazon/Paytm to book and pay at the same time.
Bharat Gas customers can start the booking process by sending 'Hi' to the official WhatsApp number 1800224344. For IVRS booking, call 7715012345 or 7718012345. You can also send an SMS with 'LPG' to 7715012345.
The new 25-day rule is now in effect. So, book your cylinder online the moment your quota opens. When you book online via WhatsApp or an app, you get a booking reference number instantly, which makes tracking your delivery easy. If your mobile number isn't registered, make sure to visit your agency or use IVRS to update it once. This will let you use all these convenient services.
