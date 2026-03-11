6 6 Image Credit : X

Book Your LPG Cylinder Without Standing in Line

The new 25-day rule is now in effect. So, book your cylinder online the moment your quota opens. When you book online via WhatsApp or an app, you get a booking reference number instantly, which makes tracking your delivery easy. If your mobile number isn't registered, make sure to visit your agency or use IVRS to update it once. This will let you use all these convenient services.