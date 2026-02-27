A WhatsApp scam promising Rs 13 lakh and a 2BHK flat in exchange for impregnating a woman is spreading across India. Victims are asked to pay fake fees and later face video blackmail if they refuse.

A bizarre WhatsApp message featuring a beautiful woman's photo is spreading widely across India. The message claims a woman wants to become pregnant and is offering Rs 13 lakh and a 2BHK flat in return. It urges people to keep the matter confidential and contact a phone number if interested. However, authorities and reports warn that this is a well-organised scam designed to cheat and blackmail victims.

How the scam begins

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the fraudsters tell victims they can earn large sums of money by helping women who cannot conceive with their husbands. The offer is presented as confidential and legal.

Before any meeting or 'assignment', victims are asked to deposit money. The scammers demand payments under various excuses such as registration charges, GST fees, income tax payments or security deposits.

Many victims transfer money hoping to receive the promised reward. Instead, they lose their savings.

The 'All India Pregnant' story used to trap victims

The message often claims a couple has tried everything but cannot have a child. It says medical tests have confirmed the problem. The woman allegedly offers cash and property in return for pregnancy.

Police say the story is fake but convincing. Some victims believe it because the scammers speak confidently and create emotional pressure. Others hesitate to report the fraud because of embarrassment.

When victims refuse to pay

If a person stops responding or refuses to transfer money, the scam enters a more dangerous stage. The victim is asked to visit a location for a meeting. At the location, a woman welcomes the person inside a room. Unknown to the victim, the meeting is secretly recorded. After this, the blackmail begins.

The video blackmail trap

Scammers threaten to upload the recorded video on social media or share it with family members unless the victim pays large amounts of money. At this stage, many victims panic and transfer more money to stop the video from being shared. Experts say this fear-based tactic is the main tool used by the fraud network.

Police action and warnings

Police say this is not an isolated case. A few months ago, Bihar Police arrested several people involved in a similar racket. The suspects were caught while trying to cheat a victim of Rs 10 lakh.

Investigators say the network operates in multiple states and targets people through WhatsApp and phone calls. Authorities have urged citizens to ignore such messages and report them immediately.

Why many victims stay silent

Officials believe the actual number of victims may be much higher. Many people feel ashamed and avoid filing complaints. This allows fraudsters to continue operating without fear.

Cyber experts warn that any message promising money, property or secret deals should be treated as suspicious. Genuine opportunities never demand advance payments or secrecy.

Safety advice for the public

Police advise people not to respond to unknown WhatsApp offers, especially those involving money, personal meetings or confidential arrangements. Citizens should block suspicious numbers and report them to cybercrime authorities.

Awareness, officials say, is the best protection against such organised frauds.