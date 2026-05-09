This surreal AI trend is blowing up on Instagram. The photo shows a giant, realistic version of your head, while a tiny version of you interacts with it. Dramatic typography and studio lighting give it a very artistic feel.

For this, the prompt is: Use the provided reference image as the exact identity source, preserving the subject's face, skin tone, hairstyle, and realism with no alteration.

Create a surreal composition where a large, realistic version of the subject's head lies sideways on a flat surface, facing the camera with natural lighting and accurate proportions. Add a smaller full-body version of the same person interacting naturally with the head (sitting, standing, leaning, crouching, or balancing), allowing pose variation and optional natural cropping at the neck. Maintain strict physical realism with correct scale contrast, believable weight, proper contact shadows, and no floating. Use a clean, minimal light neutral studio background with soft gradient lighting. Add bold handwritten-style black text at the top: “HEAVY ON MY OWN HEAD” with a subtle strike-through effect. Keep composition centered with strong negative space, ultra-realistic surreal photography style, sharp details, and soft shadows. Do not alter identity, stylise, or distort anatomy.

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