AI Photo Editing: 6 Powerful ChatGPT Prompts to Instantly Upgrade Your Pictures
ChatGPT Images 2.0 has sparked a viral AI photo trend online. These 6 powerful prompts can turn ordinary pictures into cinematic, cartoon, doodle, or hyper-realistic masterpieces instantly.
This surreal AI trend is blowing up on Instagram. The photo shows a giant, realistic version of your head, while a tiny version of you interacts with it. Dramatic typography and studio lighting give it a very artistic feel.
For this, the prompt is: Use the provided reference image as the exact identity source, preserving the subject's face, skin tone, hairstyle, and realism with no alteration.
Create a surreal composition where a large, realistic version of the subject's head lies sideways on a flat surface, facing the camera with natural lighting and accurate proportions. Add a smaller full-body version of the same person interacting naturally with the head (sitting, standing, leaning, crouching, or balancing), allowing pose variation and optional natural cropping at the neck. Maintain strict physical realism with correct scale contrast, believable weight, proper contact shadows, and no floating. Use a clean, minimal light neutral studio background with soft gradient lighting. Add bold handwritten-style black text at the top: “HEAVY ON MY OWN HEAD” with a subtle strike-through effect. Keep composition centered with strong negative space, ultra-realistic surreal photography style, sharp details, and soft shadows. Do not alter identity, stylise, or distort anatomy.
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This trend is spreading like wildfire on social media. It features a miniature version of you next to giant food items. Photos with massive potato chips, a giant burger, or an oversized coffee cup look super futuristic and entertaining with cinematic lighting.
To create this, use this English prompt in ChatGPT along with your photo:
A hyper-realistic, 8k, studio shot creating a forced perspective illusion of immense scale difference, featuring a miniature figure standing next to a giant, crinkled open bag of yellow potato chips. A single, colossal, hyper-detailed potato chip with visible texture and salt crystals rests on the ground right next to the figure. The figure features dark, neatly styled hair and a full beard. He is dressed in a highly detailed black Ferrari racing jacket with red and white stripes, featuring sponsor logos like Ferrari, Shell, UPS, Pirelli, and Puma, worn over a white t-shirt, black cargo pants, and white and black sneakers. He wears a silver bracelet on the left wrist and silver rings. The miniature man has his hands resting on his hips, inspecting the giant chip. The scene features cinematic, soft illumination from the front, enhancing the textures of the crisp potato chip, the glossy metallic foil bag, and the figure's clothing. Medium shot, shallow depth of field, set against a clean, solid light beige background.
If you want to create a photo of yourself with a huge burger, use this prompt:
A hyper-realistic, 8k, studio shot creating a forced perspective illusion of immense scale difference. The miniature figure, with dark, neatly styled hair and a full beard, is standing next to the base of a colossal, gourmet cheeseburger that towers over him like a building. He is wearing the highly detailed black Ferrari racing jacket with red and white stripes and sponsor logos (Ferrari, Shell, UPS, Pirelli, Puma), white t-shirt, black cargo pants, white and black sneakers, a silver bracelet on his left wrist, and silver rings. The figure has one hand placed on the giant, textured sesame seed bun. Giant droplets of melted cheddar cheese drip down the side of a massive beef patty, next to enormous, crisp lettuce leaves and a thick slice of tomato. Cinematic, warm lighting from the front-right highlights the appetizing textures of the food and the fabric of the jacket. Eye-level medium shot with shallow depth of field, set against a clean, solid light beige background.
If you want to give your photos a Pinterest or Korean aesthetic vibe, this is the trendiest prompt right now. It adds hand-drawn doodles, stars, hearts, and sketchy effects around your picture. These edits use soft pastel tones and a glossy 'chibi' look, making the photo look really cute. This style works brilliantly for selfies and cafe photos. Here's the prompt to note down:
“Turn this photo into a cute Pinterest-style doodle aesthetic edit with soft pastel tones, white outline strokes, hand-drawn stars, hearts, sparkles, arrows, and tiny mascot doodles. Keep the original face, lighting, and composition natural and realistic.”
For fans of sci-fi and cinematic edits, this Star Wars-inspired prompt is a big hit. It gives you a dark warrior look, complete with a glowing red energy sword and dramatic shadow lighting. The AI gives the photo a cinematic feel, almost like a movie poster.
To create a picture like this, use this prompt:
Use the provided reference image as the exact identity source. Preserve the subject's facial structure, skin tone, expression, and realism with zero alteration. Create a cinematic, dark, Star Wars–inspired composition: A menacing warrior standing in profile, slightly turned toward the camera, wearing black layered robes with subtle fabric texture, holding a double-bladed red energy sword glowing intensely. Lighting & Mood (CRITICAL): Ultra-low key lighting with a deep black background fading into darkness; Strong red rim lighting from the weapon casting glow on the lower body and face; Subtle warm highlights on the face and shoulders; High contrast shadows, almost silhouette-like; Dramatic, moody, and intimidating tone.
Among Indian aesthetic photo edits, the white saree look is a huge favourite. This trend uses soft lighting, a rustic background like a 'desi' cafe, elegant saree styling, and light makeup. It makes the photo look classy and cinematic.
The prompt for this is: A beautiful young Indian woman with fair skin, long wavy dark brown hair cascading over one shoulder, subtle makeup, small red bindi on forehead, gentle smile, looking down softly. She is wearing an elegant white saree with delicate sheer long sleeves featuring small white floral embroidery, pleated blouse with deep neckline, saree draped stylishly showing a side waist cutout and midriff, gold waist chain visible. Pose: Gracefully leaning on a dark wooden counter with her left hand, right hand gently touching her hair, body slightly turned towards the viewer, elegant and feminine stance. Use the provided picture as a reference. For background, use the reference of a rustic open-air cafe or traditional Indian resort interior with exposed wooden beams, thatched roof, vintage items in backdrop.
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