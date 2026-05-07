Jio customers can now recover money if they recharge the wrong number, provided they act within a limited time. The company has made it clear that users no longer need to worry about contacting the wrong recipient or losing their money permanently. The refund request must be initiated through the MyJio app, making the process simple and user-friendly.

However, this feature is mainly applicable when the recharge is done directly via the MyJio app or official channels. Recharges made through third-party apps like Paytm or PhonePe may not always be eligible for this refund system.