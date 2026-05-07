Recharged Wrong Number? Jio Now Promises Refund in Just Hours - Check Here
Accidentally recharged the wrong number on Jio? Don’t worry, users can now request a refund through the MyJio app within a limited time, and the money may be returned within hours after verification.
Jio Update
Accidentally recharging the wrong mobile number is a common mistake, especially when done in a hurry. It becomes even more frustrating when the recharge is for a high-value plan. Earlier, such money was often considered lost. However, Reliance Jio has now introduced a solution that allows users to claim a refund quickly through the MyJio app.
Jio Introduces Easy Refund Facility for Wrong Recharge
Jio customers can now recover money if they recharge the wrong number, provided they act within a limited time. The company has made it clear that users no longer need to worry about contacting the wrong recipient or losing their money permanently. The refund request must be initiated through the MyJio app, making the process simple and user-friendly.
However, this feature is mainly applicable when the recharge is done directly via the MyJio app or official channels. Recharges made through third-party apps like Paytm or PhonePe may not always be eligible for this refund system.
Step-by-Step Process to Claim Refund
If you have made a wrong recharge, follow these steps quickly:
First, open the MyJio app and log in to your account. Then go to the “Transaction History” section and locate the incorrect recharge. You will see an option like “Cancel Plan” for eligible transactions, but it appears only for a short duration after the recharge.
Next, select the reason for cancellation and proceed with the refund request. Finally, choose your preferred refund method and submit the application.
Important Time Limit to Remember
Jio has stated that users must initiate the refund process within three hours of the recharge. Delayed requests may not be accepted. Once verified, the refund is processed, often within a few hours.
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