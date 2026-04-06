The free Hotstar is a good bonus for people who love watching cricket, movies, and web series. But if you look at the cost, the burden on users has gone up. Before, you paid Rs 195 for 90 days, which came to about Rs 2.16 per day. Now, you pay the same Rs 195 for only 30 days, making your daily cost shoot up to Rs 6.50. That's an increase of about Rs 4.34 every single day.