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Reliance Jio Rs 365 Plan: Get 25GB Data, Unlimited Calls for 30 Days—Full Details Inside
Reliance Jio has rolled out a new prepaid plan with a 30-day validity. This plan gives you 25GB of data in one go, without any daily limits, plus unlimited calls and some OTT benefits.
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Image Credit : Google
25GB Data Plan
Reliance Jio's new prepaid plan is aimed at users who want a balance of calls and data at a low cost. The company is offering the data as a single block, which is its main feature, instead of a daily quota.
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30-Day Validity
This plan is a great choice for people with steady but low data usage. It comes with a 30-day validity. You get a total of 25GB of high-speed data. On top of that, the plan also offers unlimited voice calls to all networks and 100 SMS per day.
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OTT Service Included
The plan also includes access to some OTT services. This makes it easy to cover your basic communication and entertainment needs at a low cost. It's a perfect fit for anyone who doesn't use a lot of mobile data every day.
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Ideal for Wi-Fi Users
This is a smart choice for people who mostly use Wi-Fi. It's also great for those who need a small amount of data for office work or only watch videos on weekends. The bulk data system is really useful for anyone who feels a daily data plan is unnecessary.
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Unlimited Calling Plan
However, this plan might feel a bit limited for heavy internet users. The 25GB data could run out fast for them. Such users will get more value from plans that offer 1.5GB or 2GB of data daily. This new plan costs Rs. 365.
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