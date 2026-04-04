BSNL Launches New Annual Plan With 3GB/Day Data, Unlimited Calls
BSNL has introduced a new annual recharge plan aimed at users looking for long-term value and convenience. The plan offers 3GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS daily, all valid for 365 days.
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One recharge for the whole year
Our mobile phones are now a part of our daily life. We use them for everything from calls and UPI payments to online shopping. But all this stops if you don't have an active recharge plan. Your calls, internet, and even OTPs will get blocked.
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3GB Data Every Day
Most of us recharge our phones every month, or maybe every 3 or 6 months. This always leads to that last-minute panic when the plan is about to expire. A yearly recharge is a much better option to avoid this stress and stay tension-free.
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BSNL's 365-Day Plan
To solve this problem, the government's telecom company BSNL has launched a new plan with one-year validity. For just ₹2,799, you get a plan that lasts 365 days and is packed with benefits. Just recharge once and you're set for the entire year.
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BSNL's ₹2,799 Recharge Plan
This plan gives you 3GB of data every single day, along with unlimited calls and 100 daily SMS. If you do the math, it costs you only about ₹7.66 per day for all these benefits. This makes it a fantastic choice for people who use a lot of data.
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BSNL Unlimited Calls
When you compare this with the long-term plans from private players like Jio and Airtel, BSNL's offer is much cheaper. The company is constantly introducing new offers to stay competitive. If you're looking for maximum benefits at a low cost, this 365-day plan is definitely a great deal.
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