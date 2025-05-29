Image Credit : Getty

There's no daily limit on 5G data usage. Companies like Airtel and Vodafone Idea have imposed some restrictions on 5G services. But with Jio, you can use 5G services daily without any restrictions. This plan is sufficient for users who want to experiment with Jio's 5G to determine if getting a long-term plan is worthwhile.

Jio a step ahead

Jio and Airtel are the two largest telecom companies in India. Both companies serve millions of mobile customers in the country. But Jio is a step ahead in affordable plans and customer service.