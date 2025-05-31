Reliance Jio has launched five new prepaid plans featuring free access to JioGamesCloud, targeting India's growing cloud gaming market. These plans allow users to enjoy console-quality games on their mobile devices, PCs, and Jio set-top boxes.

Jio Data Plan: Targeting India's rapidly expanding cloud gaming market, Reliance Jio has taken a significant step by introducing five new prepaid plans that include free access to JioGamesCloud. The aim is to enable users to experience console-like games on their mobile phones, PCs, and Jio set-top boxes without the need for expensive hardware.

What is JioGamesCloud?

It's a cloud-based gaming service that allows users to play games online directly without downloading them. Typically, the subscription costs ₹398, but these new plans offer this feature at no extra cost. It's worth noting that this offer is currently exclusive to prepaid users, not postpaid or broadband users.

Jio's New Gaming Plans

₹48 Plan

This plan is designed for short-term users who want to try out gaming. It offers 10MB of data and access to JioGamesCloud for 3 days.

₹98 Plan

This plan provides 10MB of data and gaming access for 7 days. It's a data voucher, so an active base plan is required to use it.

₹298 Plan

This plan offers 3GB of data with JioGamesCloud access for a full 28 days. This is also a data voucher and can only be used with an active plan.

₹495 Plan

This is a full-fledged plan offering 1.5GB of data per day, 5GB of bonus data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. It also includes access to JioGamesCloud, JioCinema (Disney+ Hotstar Mobile), FanCode, JioTV, and JioCloud.

₹545 Plan

This is the most premium plan, offering 2GB of daily data, 5GB of bonus data, and unlimited 5G data. All other features remain the same as the ₹495 plan. These new Jio gaming plans aim to provide users with a high-quality gaming experience even without an expensive phone or laptop. All plans are available on Jio's website and app. JioGamesCloud can be accessed at jiogames.com.