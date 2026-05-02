4 4 Image Credit : Google

Now you can recharge for Rs 21

If you're buying a new 4G feature phone, you can get your first recharge for just Rs 21. This plan gives you unlimited calls, 0.5 GB data per day, and 15 SMS, but it's only valid for 4 days. Jio says a '4G Feature Phone' is any keypad phone that supports its 4G LTE-VoLTE service. It's important to note that the old, super-cheap Rs 91 plan for JioPhone users is now gone. Now, the minimum plan you have to pick is the Rs 123 one, which means the starting price for a regular plan has gone up.