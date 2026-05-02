Reliance Jio’s Rs 21 Recharge Plan Is Here—Check Data, Validity and Benefits
Jio has completely shaken up its recharge plans! You can now get a recharge for as low as Rs 21. We've got all the details on these new plans right here.
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Image Credit : AI
Jio changes its recharge plans
India's biggest telecom company, Reliance Jio, has made major changes to its affordable JioBharat and JioPhone plans. The company changed its plans after an order from TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India). TRAI had objected, saying that offering plans for specific devices was not transparent and was one-sided. Because of this, Jio has renamed the 'JioBharat Plan' to '4G Feature Phone Plan' and data add-ons to '4G Feature Phone Add-on'. The old JioPhone plans have been completely removed.
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New 4G Feature Phone Plans are now live
Here are the new plans. The Rs 123 plan gives you unlimited voice calls, 0.5 GB data daily (14 GB total), and 300 SMS for 28 days. The Rs 234 plan offers the same benefits but for 56 days, with a total of 28 GB data. With the Rs 369 plan, you get 0.5 GB daily data (42 GB total) for 84 days. And the annual Rs 1234 plan provides 0.5 GB daily data (168 GB total) for 336 days, along with unlimited calls and 300 SMS.
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4G Feature Phone Data Add-on Plans
Jio has also launched new data add-on plans for its 4G feature phone users. For Rs 26, you get 2GB of data. For Rs 62, you get 6GB. Both are valid for 28 days. Other plans include Rs 86 for 0.5GB daily data (14GB total), Rs 122 for 1GB daily data (28GB total), and Rs 182 for 2GB daily data (56GB total). All these add-ons also have a 28-day validity.
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Image Credit : Google
Now you can recharge for Rs 21
If you're buying a new 4G feature phone, you can get your first recharge for just Rs 21. This plan gives you unlimited calls, 0.5 GB data per day, and 15 SMS, but it's only valid for 4 days. Jio says a '4G Feature Phone' is any keypad phone that supports its 4G LTE-VoLTE service. It's important to note that the old, super-cheap Rs 91 plan for JioPhone users is now gone. Now, the minimum plan you have to pick is the Rs 123 one, which means the starting price for a regular plan has gone up.
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