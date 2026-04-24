Reliance Jio is pivoting to become a digital and AI gateway for India. Backed by 524M subscribers, an expanding 5G network, and growing broadband footprint, the company aims to deliver AI-led services to consumers, homes, and businesses nationwide.

Reliance Jio is entering its next phase of growth, with the company positioning itself not merely as a telecom operator but as a digital and AI gateway for India. Backed by a subscriber base of over 524 million, a rapidly expanding 5G network and a growing fixed broadband footprint, Jio is laying the foundation for the wider adoption of AI-led services across consumers, homes and businesses, a release said.

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Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani on Friday said that Jio connected India to the internet era and, with over 524 million subscribers, is now well positioned to become the digital gateway to the intelligence era. "Through Jio's advanced connectivity and compute infrastructure, AI services will reach consumers, homes and businesses across the country," he said.

Deepening Connectivity Beyond Mobile

The company's strategy is increasingly focused on deepening connectivity infrastructure beyond mobile services. JioFiber and JioAirFiber are being positioned not just as broadband offerings, but as key connectivity platforms that can bring high-speed internet to homes and small businesses, enabling greater use of digital and AI-based services.

As of March 2026, Jio's fixed broadband subscriber base stood at 27.1 million, with a market share of around 43%. JioAirFiber has emerged as a major driver of this expansion, with its subscriber base reaching 13 million.

AI-Ready Ecosystem and Data Consumption

Rising data consumption is another important pillar of Jio's AI-ready ecosystem. Total data traffic on the Jio network grew nearly 35% year-on-year, while per capita data consumption reached 42.3 GB per month. This growing usage base is expected to support the future rollout of AI-driven applications and services at scale, the release said.

Financial Performance Reflects Momentum

The company's financial performance also reflects this momentum. In Q4 FY26, Jio Platforms reported revenue of Rs 44,928 crore, up 12.7%, while EBITDA stood at Rs 20,060 crore, with margins crossing 52%.

For the full year, digital services continued to remain a key growth driver for Reliance Industries. With its combination of mobile connectivity, fixed broadband expansion, 5G scale and rising data usage, Jio is building a digital platform that could serve as critical infrastructure for India's emerging AI economy, the release said. (ANI)