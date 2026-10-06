Smartphone and laptop prices are touching the sky these days. Primebook, an Indian homegrown brand, brings a massive relief just in time for the Dussehra and Diwali festive season. The company announced mind-blowing offers on its laptops even before the main festive sales begin.

Primebook offers features worth Rs 50,000 at a crazy deal price of Rs 25,000. You can grab these discounts during the Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales. These laptops handle daily tasks and student needs perfectly, though they are not meant for heavy gaming or editing. We explain the laptop offers, processors, and other details below.