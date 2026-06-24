Memory chips make up about 8 to 12 percent of the total cost of making a smartphone. Since November 2025, smartphone prices have been on the rise, with some models even doubling in price. Oppo and Vivo are continuously launching new smartphones in India. Besides them, the price of Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphone is also expected to increase. On top of all this, the falling value of the Indian rupee against the dollar also plays a part. Companies in India buy these chips in dollars, so a weaker rupee increases their import costs. This extra financial burden will ultimately be passed on to us, the consumers. This means we will have to spend more money to buy smartphones, laptops, and other electronic gadgets.