SUPERHIT Jio plans for 2025! You will get UNLIMITED data, calls, SMS for THIS price

Explore Jio's exciting 2025 plans with unlimited 5G data, voice calls, and exclusive benefits like JioTV, JioCinema, and partner vouchers. Discover affordable yearly plans and the special New Year Welcome offer.

Reliance Jio has introduced several exciting yearly plans for 2025, catering to users looking for extended validity and robust data offerings. For customers that need a lot of internet and voice services all year long, these plans are quite affordable. Heavy data users who like streaming media and maintaining connectivity without regular recharging would find them very appealing. Also Read | BSNL's Rs 58 and Rs 59 plans: UNLIMITED calls and data at unbeatable prices

Along with these annual plans, Reliance Jio has introduced a special New Year Welcome Plan for Rs 2025 that offers unlimited SMS and voice calls as well as 500GB of data (2.5GB per day) for 200 days. Additionally, this package comes with partner vouchers for travel and retail savings of Rs 2150.



With these offerings, Reliance Jio continues to solidify its position as a leading telecom provider in India by catering to diverse user needs with competitive pricing and extensive benefits. Also Read | Vodafone Idea launches 5G services in THESE cities; Is your place on the list?

Here are the plans:



1. Plan: Rs 3,999

Validity period: 365 days

Data: limitless 5G data and 2.5GB of data each day

Unlimited voice calls are available.

SMS: 100 messages every day

Access to JioCloud, JioTV, and JioCinema (not the premium version) are further benefits. A FanCode membership through the JioTV Mobile app is also included with this package. Also Read | BEST Jio plans under Rs 300: You will get 1.5GB daily data at unmatched prices

2. Plan: Rs 3,599

Validity of the plan: 365 days

Data: limitless 5G data in addition to 2.5GB of data each day

Unlimited voice calls are available.

SMS: 100 messages every day

Extra Benefits: Does not include the FanCode membership, but it does include JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema.

Months after raising its rates for both prepaid and postpaid users, Reliance Jio has unveiled a new package. The telecom operator founded by Mukesh Ambani was the first to increase prepaid and postpaid rates by as much as 60% in July, while providing free access to its 5G services. Following Jio's announcement, competitors Airtel and Vi (previously Vodafone Idea) increased the cost of their prepaid and postpaid plans in reaction to the change in the Indian telecom market.



