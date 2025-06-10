Vodafone Idea has launched 'Nonstop Hero' plan, offering truly unlimited data for prepaid customers in India. Available at three price points (Rs 398, Rs 698, and Rs 1048), the plan includes unlimited calls, SMS, and uninterrupted internet access.

Vodafone Idea (Vi), one of India's leading telecom companies, has launched its new 'Nonstop Hero' plan in Kerala. This is the first truly unlimited data offer in India. With this plan, prepaid customers can now enjoy uninterrupted internet connectivity without worrying about data exhaustion.

The Data-Providing Hero Plan

The 'Nonstop Hero' plan is designed to provide customers with a seamless internet experience. This plan has been introduced considering the increasing demand for high-speed internet and digital applications. Through this, customers can use video viewing, gaming, and social media applications seamlessly at any time.

Launched at Three Prices

Vodafone Idea has released its Nonstop Hero plan in Kerala in three plans: ₹398, ₹698, and ₹1048. The ₹398 plan is valid for 28 days, the ₹698 plan for 56 days, and the ₹1048 plan for 84 days.

Vi Unlimited Calls

All three plans offer unlimited data throughout the day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. Importantly, these plans are offered only to individual users; these plans are not for commercial use.

Expansion in Various States

Following Kerala, Vi has introduced its Nonstop Hero plan in several states in India. This includes several regions including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh (East), Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Odisha, and the Northeastern states.

Uninterrupted Internet

This plan could be a turning point for Vodafone Idea. It is expected that the company's customer base will be further strengthened through the Nonstop Hero plan. Now customers can enjoy the internet securely at any time.